George Floyd: 2 ex-Minneapolis cops to testify in federal trial as defense makes case

The three are charged with violating Floyd's rights while acting under government authority. During the arrest, Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, Lane held his legs and Thao warned bystanders to stay back.
Thomas Lane (L), J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao (R) face federal charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights in his arrest and death in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Photos courtesy Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
Prosecutors spent close to three weeks laying out their case against the officers and called witnesses that included police officers, medical personnel and eyewitnesses. A teenager who filmed the arrest was a witness for the prosecution.
Specifically, the federal charges accuse Lane, Kueng and Thao with depriving Floyd's rights under color of law -- and Thao and Kueng are also charged with willfully failing to intervene while Chauvin used unreasonable force that resulted in death.
Longo said that the officers failed to comply with acceptable police practices. Other experts testified that Floyd's arrest was "a survivable" event and that CPR could have saved his life.