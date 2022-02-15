Trending
Feb. 15, 2022 / 9:46 AM

George Floyd: 2 ex-Minneapolis cops to testify in federal trial as defense makes case

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
George Floyd: 2 ex-Minneapolis cops to testify in federal trial as defense makes case
Specifically, the federal charges accuse the three officers with depriving George Floyd's rights under color of law -- and two are also charged with willfully failing to intervene in his arrest.  File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have rested their case in the criminal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd almost two years ago, and defense attorneys will begin making arguments Tuesday.

The former officers -- J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane -- face federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights during his arrest in May 2020, which resulted in his death. Former officer Derek Chauvin suffocated Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

The three are charged with violating Floyd's rights while acting under government authority. During the arrest, Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, Lane held his legs and Thao warned bystanders to stay back.

Defense attorneys for the men will make arguments and begin presenting their case on Tuesday. Kueng and Thao are expected to testify in their own defense, but it's not yet known if Lane will take the stand.

Thomas Lane (L), J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao (R) face federal charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights in his arrest and death in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Photos courtesy Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
RELATED Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest

Prosecutors spent close to three weeks laying out their case against the officers and called witnesses that included police officers, medical personnel and eyewitnesses. A teenager who filmed the arrest was a witness for the prosecution.

In December, Chauvin pleaded guilty to two charges of depriving Floyd of his rights during the arrest and failing to provide medical aid. He has not yet been sentenced on those charges. Last April, he was convicted on state charges for Floyd's death and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

Specifically, the federal charges accuse Lane, Kueng and Thao with depriving Floyd's rights under color of law -- and Thao and Kueng are also charged with willfully failing to intervene while Chauvin used unreasonable force that resulted in death.

RELATED Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man

On Monday, former Baltimore police officer and use-of-force expert Timothy Longo testified that the former officers should have intervened and provided medical attention.

Longo said that the officers failed to comply with acceptable police practices. Other experts testified that Floyd's arrest was "a survivable" event and that CPR could have saved his life.

RELATED Former Human Rights Campaign president files lawsuit alleging racial bias

