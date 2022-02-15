Watch live: Biden gives remarks to update Russia-Ukraine crisis

1/5

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on Tuesday afternoon and give an update on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the White House said. Biden in recent days has promised that any military incursion by Russia into Ukraine would bring a swift and firm response from the United States and Western allies. Advertisement

He is scheduled to give an update at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Biden's address comes after Moscow's defense ministry said earlier Tuesday that some Russian troops that have been participating in war exercises would return to their bases. It did not specify how many troops would return.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he'd been told a Russian invasion could be launched as soon as Wednesday. He later clarified the statement, saying he was speaking ironically.

"The president will ... reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our allies, building on the multiple diplomatic off-ramps we and our allies and partners have offered Russia in recent months," the White House said in a statement Tuesday. "The United States continues to believe diplomacy and de-escalation are the best path forward, but is prepared for every scenario."

The U.S. State Department recently issued a heightened "do not travel" advisory for Ukraine, citing "increased threats of Russian military action" and urging Americans in the country to leave.

Russia has been steadily building up its military presence near its border with Ukraine and has been engaging in war exercises in Belarus, which is an ally to Moscow. It has also dramatically increased its naval presence in the Black Sea.