Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 2:19 PM

Watch live: Biden gives remarks to update Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Simon Druker
1/5
Watch live: Biden gives remarks to update Russia-Ukraine crisis
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on Tuesday afternoon and give an update on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

Biden in recent days has promised that any military incursion by Russia into Ukraine would bring a swift and firm response from the United States and Western allies.

Advertisement

He is scheduled to give an update at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Biden's address comes after Moscow's defense ministry said earlier Tuesday that some Russian troops that have been participating in war exercises would return to their bases. It did not specify how many troops would return.

RELATED Ukraine: Economic impact of tension with Russia part of Vladimir Putin's plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he'd been told a Russian invasion could be launched as soon as Wednesday. He later clarified the statement, saying he was speaking ironically.

"The president will ... reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our allies, building on the multiple diplomatic off-ramps we and our allies and partners have offered Russia in recent months," the White House said in a statement Tuesday. "The United States continues to believe diplomacy and de-escalation are the best path forward, but is prepared for every scenario."

Advertisement

The U.S. State Department recently issued a heightened "do not travel" advisory for Ukraine, citing "increased threats of Russian military action" and urging Americans in the country to leave.

RELATED Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow says it's ordered some troops to return to bases

Russia has been steadily building up its military presence near its border with Ukraine and has been engaging in war exercises in Belarus, which is an ally to Moscow. It has also dramatically increased its naval presence in the Black Sea.

RELATED Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say

Latest Headlines

Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase in N.Y. home
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase in N.Y. home
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old missing since 2019 has been found alive under a staircase in a New York home.
January's producer price index increase doubles Dow Jones expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
January's producer price index increase doubles Dow Jones expectations
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices increases for January doubled their anticipated level, continuing concerns about inflation, the Labor Department said in its latest report on the producer price index on Tuesday.
Chrysler recalls nearly 17,000 Pacifica hybrid minivans after spontaneous fires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chrysler recalls nearly 17,000 Pacifica hybrid minivans after spontaneous fires
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Some 16,741 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles made between 2017 and 2018 were recalled after experiencing fires.
Surgeon General says daughter has COVID-19, wonders 'could I have done more'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Surgeon General says daughter has COVID-19, wonders 'could I have done more'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy took to social media with the news in a series of tweets, urging people to get vaccinated and wondering if there was more he could have done to protect his four-year-old daughter.
Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Andrew has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre that says she was sexually assaulted by the royal as part of a trafficking operation when she was a minor, officials said.
Virgin Galactic offers tickets to space for $450,000
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virgin Galactic offers tickets to space for $450,000
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic said it will start selling tickets to the general public Wednesday for trips to space beginning later in 2022 at $450,000 a pop.
Watch live: Biden hears from county leaders from across U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Biden hears from county leaders from across U.S.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address a group of Democratic and Republican county officials from around the country Tuesday afternoon at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
Passenger charged, accused of trying to open emergency door during cross-country flight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Passenger charged, accused of trying to open emergency door during cross-country flight
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A California man faces federal charges after authorities say he attempted to bring down an American Airlines flight earlier this week by trying to open an emergency hatch while in flight.
Gunmaker Remington agrees to pay $73M to settle suit with Sandy Hook families
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gunmaker Remington agrees to pay $73M to settle suit with Sandy Hook families
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Gunmaker Remington has agreed to pay more than $70 million to settle a lawsuit with several families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting attack that killed 20 young children a almost decade ago.
George Floyd: 2 ex-Minneapolis cops to testify in federal trial as defense makes case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
George Floyd: 2 ex-Minneapolis cops to testify in federal trial as defense makes case
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have rested their case in the criminal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd almost two years ago, and defense attorneys will begin making arguments Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia
Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia
Wyo. skier dies in fall at Grand Teton Nat'l Park's Death Canyon
Wyo. skier dies in fall at Grand Teton Nat'l Park's Death Canyon
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement