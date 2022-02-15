Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 8:31 AM

Medical boards pressured to let It slide when doctors spread COVID-19 misinformation

By Blake Farmer, Nashville Public Radio
Medical boards pressured to let It slide when doctors spread COVID-19 misinformation
The Federation of State Medical Boards is tracking legislation introduced by Republicans in at least 14 states that would restrict a medical board’s authority to discipline doctors for their advice on COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Tennessee's Board of Medical Examiners unanimously adopted in September a statement that said doctors spreading COVID-19 misinformation -- such as suggesting that vaccines contain microchips -- could jeopardize their license to practice.

"I'm very glad that we're taking this step," Dr. Stephen Loyd, the panel's vice president, said at the time. "If you're spreading this willful misinformation, for me it's going to be really hard to do anything other than put you on probation or take your license for a year. There has to be a message sent for this. It's not OK."

Advertisement

The board's statement was posted on a government website.

But before any physicians could be reprimanded for spreading falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines or treatments, Republican lawmakers threatened to disband the medical board.

RELATED COVID-19 policies spawn more school board hopefuls than usual on primary day in Wisconsin

The growing tension in Tennessee between conservative lawmakers and the state's medical board may be the most prominent example in the country. But the Federation of State Medical Boards, which created the language adopted by at least 15 state boards, is tracking legislation introduced by Republicans in at least 14 states that would restrict a medical board's authority to discipline doctors for their advice on COVID-19.

Advertisement

Dr. Humayun Chaudhry, the federation's CEO, called it "an unwelcome trend." The nonprofit association, based in Euless, Texas, says the statement is merely a COVID-19-specific restatement of an existing rule: that doctors who engage in behavior that puts patients at risk could face disciplinary action.

Although doctors have leeway to decide which treatments to provide, the medical boards that oversee them have broad authority over licensing. Often, doctors are investigated for violating guidelines on prescribing high-powered drugs. But physicians are sometimes punished for other "unprofessional conduct." In 2013, Tennessee's board fined Republican U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais for separately having sexual relations with two female patients more than a decade earlier.

RELATED CDC adds six countries to Level 4 COVID-19 travel risk

Still, stopping doctors from sharing unsound medical advice has proved challenging. Even defining misinformation has been difficult. And during the pandemic, resistance from some state legislatures is complicating the effort.

A relatively small group of physicians peddle COVID-19 misinformation, but many of them associate with America's Frontline Doctors. Its founder, Dr. Simone Gold, has claimed patients are dying from COVID-19 treatments, not the virus itself. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny said in a legislative hearing in Ohio that the COVID-19 vaccine could magnetize patients. Dr. Stella Immanuel has pushed hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure in Texas, although clinical trials showed that it had no benefit. None of them agreed to requests for comment.

Advertisement

The Texas Medical Board fined Immanuel $500 for not informing a patient of the risks associated with using hydroxychloroquine as an off-label COVID-19 treatment.

RELATED Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster improves vaccine effectiveness, study finds

In Tennessee, state lawmakers called a special legislative session in October to address COVID-19 restrictions, and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a sweeping package of bills that push back against pandemic rules. One included language directed at the medical board's recent COVID-19 policy statement, making it more difficult for the panel to investigate complaints about physicians' advice on COVID-19 vaccines or treatments.

In November, Republican state Rep. John Ragan sent the medical board a letter demanding that the statement be deleted from the state's website. Ragan leads a legislative panel that had raised the prospect of defunding the state's health department over its promotion of COVID-19 vaccines to teens.

Among his demands, Ragan listed 20 questions he wanted the medical board to answer in writing, including why the misinformation "policy" was proposed nearly two years into the pandemic, which scholars would determine what constitutes misinformation, and how was the "policy" not an infringement on the doctor-patient relationship.

"If you fail to act promptly, your organization will be required to appear before the Joint Government Operations Committee to explain your inaction," Ragan wrote in the letter, obtained by KHN and Nashville Public Radio.

Advertisement

In response to a request for comment, Ragan said that "any executive agency, including Board of Medical Examiners, that refuses to follow the law is subject to dissolution."

He set a deadline of Dec. 7.

In Florida, a Republican-sponsored bill making its way through the state legislature proposes to ban medical boards from revoking or threatening to revoke doctors' licenses for what they say unless "direct physical harm" of a patient occurred. If the publicized complaint can't be proved, the board could owe a doctor up to $1.5 million in damages.

Although Florida's medical board has not adopted the Federation of State Medical Boards' COVID-19 misinformation statement, the panel has considered misinformation complaints against physicians, including the state's surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Chaudhry said he's surprised just how many COVID-19-related complaints are being filed across the country. Often, boards do not publicize investigations before a violation of ethics or standards is confirmed. But in response to a survey by the federation in late 2021, two-thirds of state boards reported an increase in misinformation complaints. And the federation said 12 boards had taken action against a licensed physician.

"At the end of the day, if a physician who is licensed engages in activity that causes harm, the state medical boards are the ones that historically have been set up to look into the situation and make a judgment about what happened or didn't happen," Chaudhry said. "And if you start to chip away at that, it becomes a slippery slope."

Advertisement

The Georgia Composite Medical Board adopted a version of the federation's misinformation guidance in early November and has been receiving 10 to 20 complaints each month, said Dr. Debi Dalton, the chairwoman. Two months in, no one had been sanctioned.

Dalton said that even putting out a misinformation policy leaves some "gray" area. Generally, physicians are expected to follow the "consensus," rather than "the newest information that pops up on social media," she said.

"We expect physicians to think ethically, professionally and with the safety of patients in mind," Dalton said.

A few physician groups are resisting attempts to root out misinformation, including the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, known for its stands against government regulation.

Some medical boards have opted against taking a public stand against misinformation.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners discussed signing on to the federation's statement, according to the minutes from an October meeting. But after debating the potential legal ramifications in a private executive session, the board opted not to act.

In Tennessee, the Board of Medical Examiners met on the day Ragan had set as the deadline and voted to remove the misinformation statement from its website to avoid being called into a legislative hearing. But then, in late January, the board decided to stick with the policy -- although it did not republish the statement online immediately -- and more specifically defined misinformation, calling it "content that is false, inaccurate or misleading, even if spread unintentionally."

Advertisement

Board members acknowledged they would likely get more pushback from lawmakers but said they wanted to protect their profession from interference.

"Doctors who are putting forth good evidence-based medicine deserve the protection of this board so they can actually say, 'Hey, I'm in line with this guideline, and this is a source of truth,'" said Dr. Melanie Blake, the board's president. "We should be a source of truth."

The medical board was looking into nearly 30 open complaints related to COVID-19 when its misinformation statement came down from its website. As of early February, no Tennessee physician had faced disciplinary action.

This story is part of a partnership that includes Nashville Public Radio, NPR and KHN.

Latest Headlines

Amid global shortage, U.S. chipmaker Intel buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Amid global shortage, U.S. chipmaker Intel buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Intel said Tuesday that it will buy Tower Semiconductor in a deal worth more than $5 billion -- allowing the company to expand its tech portfolio further into a segment of the industry that's been hit hard by shortages.
Sales of semiconductor chips grew to record $556 billion in 2021, report says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sales of semiconductor chips grew to record $556 billion in 2021, report says
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Amid a shortage that caused supply chain disruptions, sales of semiconductor chips worldwide last year reached a record level -- more than $550 billion, according to an industry report.
Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Marine Corps captain has been sentenced to more than 200 years in federal prison for traveling to Southeast Asia to sexually assault multiple underage girls, authorities said.
COVID-19 policies spawn more school board hopefuls than usual on primary day in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 policies spawn more school board hopefuls than usual on primary day in Wisconsin
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Wisconsin will hold school board primaries in various counties on Tuesday due to an unusual influx of candidates brought on primarily by issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors say men chased Ahmaud Arbery 'based on the color of his skin'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Prosecutors say men chased Ahmaud Arbery 'based on the color of his skin'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the federal hate crimes trial of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan said in opening arguments Monday that the men targeted Ahmaud Arbery "based on the color of his skin."
Study: North American megadrought severest in at least 1,200 years
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Study: North American megadrought severest in at least 1,200 years
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The "megadrought" that has gripped southwestern North America for more than two decades is the driest such event in the region in at least 1,200 years, according to research published Monday.
Justin Trudeau declares national emergency in response to 'Freedom Convoy'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justin Trudeau declares national emergency in response to 'Freedom Convoy'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday declared a national public order emergency in an effort to quell the protests by a convoy of truckers that have disrupted the nation's border for weeks.
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A full autopsy report of Brian Laundrie's death released Monday revealed new details of how the suspected killer of Gabby Petito died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Navy engineer pleads guilty to trying to sell secrets to foreign country
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Navy engineer pleads guilty to trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy engineer pleaded guilty Monday, after being accused of attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign government.
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Accounting firm Mazars USA, which prepared income tax returns for former President Donald Trump, severed ties with the Trump organization and retracted financial records, according to court documents filed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
White House says 10M homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
White House says 10M homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee
Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee
Convicted Mississippi killer escapes from prison a third time
Convicted Mississippi killer escapes from prison a third time
Wyo. skier dies in fall at Grand Teton Nat'l Park's Death Canyon
Wyo. skier dies in fall at Grand Teton Nat'l Park's Death Canyon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement