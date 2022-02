An American Airlines flight is seen at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Mo., on February 4. Authorities said a man on a cross-country American flight this week attempted to bring the plane down by opening the emergency door. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A California man faces federal charges after authorities say he attempted to bring down an American Airlines flight earlier this week by trying to open an emergency hatch while in flight. Officials say Juan Remberto Rivas was on the flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., on Sunday when he unsuccessfully tried to break into the cockpit and open the emergency hatch. The passenger was restrained and the plane made an emergency landing in Kansas City. Advertisement

The charges also say that Rivas, who was described by some witnesses as appearing intoxicated or paranoid, attempted to use plastic silverware as a weapon and break open a champagne bottle.

Rivas, 50, is charged with one count of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant and interfering in their duties.

Police said that one of the flight attendants ultimately hit Rivas over the head with a coffee pot -- and another passenger, a Maryland police officer, punched him. He was restrained with zip ties and duct tape until the plane landed in Kansas City, and was arrested by the FBI upon arrival.

If convicted, Rivas faces as many as 20 years in prison.

Advertisement