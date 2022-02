President Joe Biden smiles while speaking with chief executive officers of electric utilities at White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on February 9. Biden will address county officials from around the country at a conference Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address a group of Democratic and Republican county officials from around the country Tuesday afternoon at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton. The conference, which started on Saturday, brings together nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials to focus on federal policy issues that impact counties and our residents. Advertisement

Biden is expected to speak at about 2 p.m., EST.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and the new Bureau of Land Management director Tracy Stone-Manning have already addressed county leaders.

County officials have spent the conference tackling a wide range of topics, including healthcare, justice reform, rural development, election law changes, immigration and investment from the recently passed infrastructure law.

"We're just trying to make the process a little bit simpler," Buttigieg told the county officials on Monday about distributing the federal infrastructure funds, noting that his department has created about 40 new programs.

"One of the things that we realize, of course, is that you don't have the staff to navigate 40 different application processes for 40 different programs. The bottom line is, we need to have a better front door for local governments trying to get things."