Washington, D.C., to end COVID-19 mask mandate, indoor vaccine rule

An emergency measure that has required proof of vaccination for indoor venues in Washington, D.C., will be lifted on Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
"Since the height of the Omicron wave in D.C., cases have dropped by more than 90% and there's been a 95% reduction in hospitalizations," Bowser said. "We're in a much better place now to announce adjustments to that winter action plan."
Bowser's actions mirror similar moves made by several other state and local jurisdictions recently following improving COVID-19 numbers. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The mayor said that the indoor mask mandate be allowed to expire on Feb. 28 and it will not be renewed -- meaning that masks will no longer be required at restaurants, bars, sporting events, gyms, churches, retail businesses and elsewhere starting March 1.
If businesses want to maintain a mask requirement, they can. Face coverings will also remain mandatory at schools, libraries, public transit, healthcare facilities and select other locations.
