Feb. 14, 2022 / 3:32 PM

Snapchat introduces mid-story ads, profit-sharing with influencers

By Adam Schrader
A banner advertising Snap hangs from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange as Snap's initial public offering debuts in New York City in March 2017. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Snapchat will soon put ads within stories and share profits with influencers, the company announced Monday.

The multimedia messaging app is currently in the process of beta testing the new feature with a select group of content creators from the United States, Snapchat said in a statement.

"Stories lower the barrier to content creation and engagement, and we believe placing ads within a Snap Star's public story will allow an easier path to financial success," the statement reads.

The revenue sharing feature will only apply to Snap Stars, which are "culturally relevant" public figures or creators with large followings on and off the platform, a Snap Inc. spokesperson said in emailed comments to United Press International. Snap Stars are identified with a gold star verification symbol on their profiles.

The amount of money that content creators receive is based on a formula that may include factors such as posting frequency and audience engagement.

A spokesperson for the company did not answer questions about whether content creators would have any control over the ads that appear in their stories or how much money they are expected to make from the revenue sharing.

"We're committed to meaningfully rewarding our community for their creativity and continuing to support creators as they grow their audience and build their business on Snapchat," the news release reads.

"For advertisers, this represents a new opportunity to reach our community with a new, high-value placement."

The company indicated that it hoped the new revenue sharing would incentivize influencers to create more engaging content for its users.

Earlier this month, Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap Inc., told investors that users were moving away from viewing Stories to watching more content in Spotlight, the portion of the app that provides an experience like TikTok.

Spiegel's comments came while fielding questions from investors about the company's concerns about TikTok. Meta has been losing "hundreds of billions" in value as users flee Facebook for the short video sharing platform, Bloomberg noted.

"While we certainly compete with TikTok and Instagram and YouTube for video entertainment, we also have different areas of our service, like our map or our AR platform, where we see really strong engagement," Spiegel said.

Over the past year, Snapchat has unveiled several new creator tools and programs like Spotlight, which pay millions of dollars per month to those who create top Spotlight Snaps.

