Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Wyoming man was killed in a fall while attempting to ski down a steep, mountainside gorge in Grand Teton National Park's Death Canyon, authorities say. Radcliff Spencer, 27, of Jackson, Wyo., died Sunday while attempting to ski the Apocalypse Couloir at Grand Teton, park rangers said in a statement.

Attempts to resuscitate him after a rescue response team was dispatched to the site by helicopter were unsuccessful "due to the nature of injuries sustained," they said.

Spencer's remains were flown to the Teton County, Wyo., coroner while four other members of his skiing party were transported out of the canyon via helicopter.

"While the snowpack remains generally stable, hazards still exist and may carry high consequence in technical terrain," the rangers said.