Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Biden, anti-gun violence groups call for action on 4th anniversary of Parkland attack

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Biden, anti-gun violence groups call for action on 4th anniversary of Parkland attack
Students leave the area of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., following a mass shooting there on February 14, 2018. File Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and multiple advocacy groups on Monday recalled the deadly shooting attack at a school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago and pushed for new actions to prevent gun violence.

Seventeen people died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, near Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 14, 2018, when former student Nikolas Cruz walked into the school with a gun and opened fire. A number of youth anti-violence groups were spawned from the attack -- some of which pressed Biden Monday for real efforts to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

Advertisement

March For Our Lives, Guns Down America and Change the Ref launched an online tool Monday -- called "Shock Market" -- to track gun deaths nationwide since Biden took office in January 2021.

"Biden has been a friend but not a leader," David Hogg, founder of March For Our Lives and a survivor of the Parkland shooting, told CNN. "He's made small steps but it's not enough.

RELATED Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'

"The president hasn't been receptive to our demands. We expected this from [former President Donald] Trump, but we're shocked that it's coming from Biden."

Advertisement

Flowers and 17 crosses are seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., on February 26, 2018, to remember the victims of the shooting attack. File Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI

In a message marking the anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Biden pressed Congress to do more.

"Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all," he said.

RELATED Biden to visit NYC next week, meet with Mayor Eric Adams to talk about gun violence

"I've asked Congress to pass a budget that provides an additional half billion dollars for proven strategies we know reduce violent crime -- accountable community policing and community violence interventions. I have also requested increased funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals.

"And Congress must do much more -- beginning with requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers."

Biden said that his administration is working to advance a plan to reduce gun violence, including an improved effort to find unlawful gun dealers and addressing "ghost guns." The proposal, he said, will also promote "extreme risk protection order" legislation for states and improve information sharing between federal and local law enforcement.

Advertisement
RELATED San Jose becomes first U.S. city to require gun owners to carry liability insurance

Authorities say that Cruz legally bought the gun that he used in the attack, although he had brain development problems and depression.

Biden, however, is limited in what he can do as president, as it's mainly Congress' responsibility to regulate the buying and selling of firearms. Few Republicans have supported efforts to make it more difficult to obtain guns, and Democrats have only the slimmest of majorities in the Senate.

In December, Sen.Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, blocked a request to proceed to legislation that the House passed a year ago to expand background checks.

Latest Headlines

White House says 10M U.S. homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
White House says 10M U.S. homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration announced Monday that more than 10 million homes in the United States have enrolled in a new program that's designed to make broadband Internet access affordable for low-income Americans.
J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to appear in New Jersey court on Monday over tens of thousands of lawsuits that say the company's famous baby powder and other talc-based products have caused cancer.
Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada was back open on Monday after it was shut down for a week by a convoy of truckers and other protesters who united to oppose COVID-19 mandates.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- No survivors were found after a plane crashed near an airport in Kansas on Sunday, authorities said.
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the decline throughout the United States and states are beginning to lift restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A homeless man was arrested Friday in Utah for cutting the throat of a woman who let him into her Salt Lake City apartment to take a shower last Sunday, police said Saturday.
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. 
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rudolph Giuliani, the attorney and former adviser to President Donald Trump, is in discussions with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and may agree to answer their questions.
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Steven Downs was found guilty this week in the rape and murder of a young woman at the University of Alaska, Sophie Sergie, concluding an investigation that began nearly 30 years ago.
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The father of Susan Powell, who went missing in 2009, has said he feels "confident" that her remains have been found after renewed efforts to search for her body.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement