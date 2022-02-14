Jury selected in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case as opening arguments begin

Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury's verdict in November 2021. File Photo by Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The jury has been selected for the trial of three men facing federal hate crimes charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man. However, defense lawyers filed a motion on Monday seeking to have the hate crimes trial dismissed, First Coast News reported. Advertisement

Defense lawyers argued that four of the charges were not filed properly and said the fifth was filed on the basis of prejudice.

Arbery was jogging through a Georgia neighborhood in February 2020 when he was chased by Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael. The younger McMichael then shot Arbery three times while neighbor William Bryan filmed it.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted on state murder charges last year and sentenced to life in prison in January. The three white men now face federal hate crimes charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

Of the 12 jurors selected Monday, eight are white, three are Black and one is Hispanic, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The four alternate jurors are all white.

First Coast News reported that 11 of the jurors, including the alternates, are women and five of them are men.

Advertisement

Barbara Arnwine, president of the Transformative Justice Coalition, told First Coast News that the jury makeup is "encouraging" and Arbery's father is "very pleased."

Arbery's family was also seen arriving at the courthouse in Brunswick for the final day of jury selection ahead of opening arguments.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, who is presiding over the case, warned jurors Monday that they may be exposed to offensive material submitted as evidence.