Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 12:46 PM

Jury selected in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case as opening arguments begin

By Adam Schrader
Jury selected in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case as opening arguments begin
Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury's verdict in November 2021. File Photo by Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The jury has been selected for the trial of three men facing federal hate crimes charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man.

However, defense lawyers filed a motion on Monday seeking to have the hate crimes trial dismissed, First Coast News reported.

Advertisement

Defense lawyers argued that four of the charges were not filed properly and said the fifth was filed on the basis of prejudice.

Arbery was jogging through a Georgia neighborhood in February 2020 when he was chased by Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael. The younger McMichael then shot Arbery three times while neighbor William Bryan filmed it.

RELATED Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted on state murder charges last year and sentenced to life in prison in January. The three white men now face federal hate crimes charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

Of the 12 jurors selected Monday, eight are white, three are Black and one is Hispanic, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The four alternate jurors are all white.

First Coast News reported that 11 of the jurors, including the alternates, are women and five of them are men.

Advertisement
RELATED Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant

Barbara Arnwine, president of the Transformative Justice Coalition, told First Coast News that the jury makeup is "encouraging" and Arbery's father is "very pleased."

Arbery's family was also seen arriving at the courthouse in Brunswick for the final day of jury selection ahead of opening arguments.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, who is presiding over the case, warned jurors Monday that they may be exposed to offensive material submitted as evidence.

RELATED South Korean diplomat hurt during unprovoked attack in NYC, police say

Latest Headlines

Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An attorney for former President Donald Trump, told a federal court Monday that 11,000 White House documents should not be seen by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Biden, anti-gun violence groups call for action on 4th anniversary of Parkland attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, anti-gun violence groups call for action on 4th anniversary of Parkland attack
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and multiple advocacy groups on Monday recalled the deadly shooting attack at a school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago and pushed for new actions to prevent gun violence.
White House says 10M U.S. homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House says 10M U.S. homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration announced Monday that more than 10 million homes in the United States have enrolled in a new program that's designed to make broadband Internet access affordable for low-income Americans.
J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to appear in New Jersey court on Monday over tens of thousands of lawsuits that say the company's famous baby powder and other talc-based products have caused cancer.
Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada was back open on Monday after it was shut down for a week by a convoy of truckers and other protesters who united to oppose COVID-19 mandates.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- No survivors were found after a plane crashed near an airport in Kansas on Sunday, authorities said.
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the decline throughout the United States and states are beginning to lift restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A homeless man was arrested Friday in Utah for cutting the throat of a woman who let him into her Salt Lake City apartment to take a shower last Sunday, police said Saturday.
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. 
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rudolph Giuliani, the attorney and former adviser to President Donald Trump, is in discussions with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and may agree to answer their questions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement