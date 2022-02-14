J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer

Johnson & Johnson has rejected claims that its baby powder and talc-related products cause cancer, saying that they have been proven safe for decades and tests have confirmed that they're free of asbestos. File Photo by Dan Peled/EPA
File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
"Specifically, this case was filed to shield J&J from liability for the production, marketing, and sale of carcinogenic products for decades," a committee representing some of the victims said in a court filing, according to Bloomberg.
The plaintiffs argue that if the judge permits Johnson & Johnson to proceed with its bankruptcy plan, it will limit the amount of money they can receive in damages.
A federal bankruptcy judge in New Jersey scheduled a five-day trial for this week to consider the committees' position that the company's bankruptcy case should be dismissed.
Johnson & Johnson created a separate unit, LTL Management LLC, last year to include all of its talc-related liabilities. The unit then filed for bankruptcy in a legal maneuver that's sometimes called the "Texas two-step."
