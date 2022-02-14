Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 8:29 AM

J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer

By Clyde Hughes
J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer
Johnson & Johnson has rejected claims that its baby powder and talc-related products cause cancer, saying that they have been proven safe for decades and tests have confirmed that they're free of asbestos.  File Photo by Dan Peled/EPA

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to appear in New Jersey court on Monday over tens of thousands of lawsuits that say the company's famous baby powder and other talc-based products have been shown to cause cancer.

The company is seeking permission from a judge to settle almost 40,000 cases through the bankruptcy process.

Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson hopes that by putting the personal injury claims into bankruptcy proceedings, it would drive settlements with the people involved in the lawsuits -- some of whom have had ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, which is related to asbestos exposure.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, however, will ask the judge to refuse to allow Johnson & Johnson to settle via bankruptcy.

File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
RELATED Judge orders Johnson & Johnson, Colgate to pay $10M in cancer case

"Specifically, this case was filed to shield J&J from liability for the production, marketing, and sale of carcinogenic products for decades," a committee representing some of the victims said in a court filing, according to Bloomberg.

The plaintiffs argue that if the judge permits Johnson & Johnson to proceed with its bankruptcy plan, it will limit the amount of money they can receive in damages.

Advertisement

A federal bankruptcy judge in New Jersey scheduled a five-day trial for this week to consider the committees' position that the company's bankruptcy case should be dismissed.

RELATED Johnson & Johnson subpoenaed over claims baby powder contains asbestos

Nearly two dozen plaintiffs won more than $2 billion last year after a jury concluded that Johnson & Johnson's talc powder caused their cancers. The U.S. Supreme Court later refused to hear an appeal from the company over the award.

Johnson & Johnson created a separate unit, LTL Management LLC, last year to include all of its talc-related liabilities. The unit then filed for bankruptcy in a legal maneuver that's sometimes called the "Texas two-step."

Johnson & Johnson has rejected claims that its baby powder and talc-related products cause cancer, saying that they have been proven safe for decades and tests have confirmed that they're free of asbestos.

RELATED Johnson & Johnson buying back $5B in stock after losing $50B on Wall Street

Latest Headlines

Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada was back open on Monday after it was shut down for a week by a convoy of truckers and other protesters who united to oppose COVID-19 mandates.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- No survivors were found after a plane crashed near an airport in Kansas on Sunday, authorities said.
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the decline throughout the United States and states are beginning to lift restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A homeless man was arrested Friday in Utah for cutting the throat of a woman who let him into her Salt Lake City apartment to take a shower last Sunday, police said Saturday.
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. 
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rudolph Giuliani, the attorney and former adviser to President Donald Trump, is in discussions with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and may agree to answer their questions.
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Steven Downs was found guilty this week in the rape and murder of a young woman at the University of Alaska, Sophie Sergie, concluding an investigation that began nearly 30 years ago.
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The father of Susan Powell, who went missing in 2009, has said he feels "confident" that her remains have been found after renewed efforts to search for her body.
Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- During a visit to Fiji on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he expects the U.S. to see a "long-term future" in the region.
Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with former NYC mayor hopeful
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with former NYC mayor hopeful
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former congressman Anthony Weiner, once considered a rising star in the Democratic party, is co-hosting a new radio show about politics with Curtis Sliwa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement