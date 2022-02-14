Trending
Feb. 14, 2022 / 11:27 AM

White House says 10M U.S. homes have signed up for Internet affordability program

By Adam Schrader
White House says 10M U.S. homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Md., on November 10, 2021. File Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced Monday that more than 10 million homes in the United States have enrolled in a new program that's designed to make broadband Internet access affordable for low-income Americans.

The White House said that Vice President Kamala Harris, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and senior adviser Mitch Landrieu will make the announcement and expand on the progress at an event Monday afternoon.

The three will speak at the event, which is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. EST at the White House.

The $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program was created as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Biden signed last November.

RELATED Biden tells Ukraine's president response to invasion would be 'swift'

The program provides monthly broadband Internet discounts of up to $30 for households that are at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines. It also provides low-income homes a one-time $100 discount to buy a computer or tablet. The plan says households on tribal lands can receive monthly Internet discounts up to $75.

"The president and vice president have made it a top priority to ensure all Americans have access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet to learn, work, and participate in the 21st-century economy," the White House said in a statement.

"Broadband connectivity is vital for work, school, healthcare and more. But affordable broadband remains out of reach for too many, with one estimate showing almost one out of three internet users worried about paying their internet bills during the pandemic."

RELATED Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

Americans can check the Affordable Connectivity Program website to see if they're eligible and apply for discounted Internet service.

RELATED U.S. stocks fall after White House warns of Russian invasion

Biden, anti-gun violence groups call for action on 4th anniversary of Parkland attack
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Biden, anti-gun violence groups call for action on 4th anniversary of Parkland attack
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and multiple advocacy groups on Monday recalled the deadly shooting attack at a school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago and pushed for new actions to prevent gun violence.
J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
J&J going to court in bid to resolve claims that talc products cause cancer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to appear in New Jersey court on Monday over tens of thousands of lawsuits that say the company's famous baby powder and other talc-based products have caused cancer.
Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada was back open on Monday after it was shut down for a week by a convoy of truckers and other protesters who united to oppose COVID-19 mandates.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- No survivors were found after a plane crashed near an airport in Kansas on Sunday, authorities said.
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the decline throughout the United States and states are beginning to lift restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A homeless man was arrested Friday in Utah for cutting the throat of a woman who let him into her Salt Lake City apartment to take a shower last Sunday, police said Saturday.
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. 
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rudolph Giuliani, the attorney and former adviser to President Donald Trump, is in discussions with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and may agree to answer their questions.
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Steven Downs was found guilty this week in the rape and murder of a young woman at the University of Alaska, Sophie Sergie, concluding an investigation that began nearly 30 years ago.
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The father of Susan Powell, who went missing in 2009, has said he feels "confident" that her remains have been found after renewed efforts to search for her body.
