White House says 10M U.S. homes have signed up for Internet affordability program

1/5

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Md., on November 10, 2021. File Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced Monday that more than 10 million homes in the United States have enrolled in a new program that's designed to make broadband Internet access affordable for low-income Americans. The White House said that Vice President Kamala Harris, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and senior adviser Mitch Landrieu will make the announcement and expand on the progress at an event Monday afternoon. Advertisement

The three will speak at the event, which is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. EST at the White House.

The $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program was created as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Biden signed last November.

The program provides monthly broadband Internet discounts of up to $30 for households that are at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines. It also provides low-income homes a one-time $100 discount to buy a computer or tablet. The plan says households on tribal lands can receive monthly Internet discounts up to $75.

"The president and vice president have made it a top priority to ensure all Americans have access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet to learn, work, and participate in the 21st-century economy," the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Broadband connectivity is vital for work, school, healthcare and more. But affordable broadband remains out of reach for too many, with one estimate showing almost one out of three internet users worried about paying their internet bills during the pandemic."

Americans can check the Affordable Connectivity Program website to see if they're eligible and apply for discounted Internet service.