Ambassador Bridge reopens after dozens of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrested

The Ambassador Bridge, which connects the United States and Canada at Detroit, Mich., and Windsor, Ontario, accounts for about 25% of all trade between the two nations. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada was back open on Monday after it was shut down for a week by a convoy of truckers and other protesters who united to oppose COVID-19 mandates, like masks and vaccines. The Ambassador Bridge, which links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, reopened late on Sunday after Canadian authorities cleared out the protest and arrested dozens of people. Advertisement

The blockage of the bridge impacted the Canadian and American economies, particularly auto industry components -- as Detroit and Windsor are both industry hubs with a number of auto-related factories.

A few days ago, a top court in Ontario had granted an injunction that barred protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge, which facilitates hundreds of millions of dollars in imports and exports per day.

"The Detroit International Bridge Company is pleased to announce that the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and U.S. economies once again," bridge representative Esther Jentzen said in an email to The Detroit News.

The mass demonstration, known as the "Freedom Convoy," began on Feb. 7 and added more demonstrators as the days passed. The protest has inspired similar demonstrations against COVID-19 measures in other countries including France, Australia and New Zealand.

U.S. authorities said last week that they are monitoring possible activity in the United States. They were concerned about a possible protest interrupting the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, but nothing significant materialized at the NFL's championship game.