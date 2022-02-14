Trending
Feb. 14, 2022 / 7:00 PM

Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death

By Don Jacobson
An autopsy report for Brian Laundrie (L) unveiled new details about his death after the disappearance of his fiancee Gabby Petito (R). File Photo courtesy of North Port Police/Twitter

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A full autopsy report of Brian Laundrie's death released Monday revealed new details of how the suspected killer of Gabby Petito died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 47-page report issued by the Sarasota, Fla., Medical Examiner, and obtained by People Magazine and CNN, indicated his remains had been underwater for an extended period of time before being located in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, in North Port, Fla., on Oct. 20.

The medical examiner revealed in November that Laundrie, 23, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but full autopsy results were not released until Monday.

Laundrie's parents reported him missing Sept. 13, less than two weeks after he returned home from a road trip without his fiancée, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22.

RELATED FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook

Searchers found Petito's body Sept. 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and determined she died of strangulation.

Investigators launched a weeks-long manhunt for Laundrie as a "person of interest" in Petito's death and on federal charges of using someone else's credit card.

According to the full autopsy report, Laundrie's remains were skeletal and had been subjected to "extensive carnivore activity" from scavenging animals with many of the bones displaying gnaw marks.

RELATED Report: Utah police made 'mistakes' in Petito, Laundrie investigation

The body had been under "up to three feet and possibly more" of water for a long period before being discovered while a snub-nose revolver and personal effects such as a hat with the logo "Moab Coffee Roasters," several small notebooks and photos were found nearby, according to the report.

The FBI earlier revealed that Laundrie admitted to killing Petito in one of the notebooks.

"A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," the FBI said a statement.

RELATED Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says

