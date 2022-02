Michael Floyd Wilson escaped prison a third time on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Mississippi Department of Corrections/Facebook

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities are on the hunt for a Mississippi convict who escaped from prison a third time. Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Sunday night. Authorities believe he may still be in the Jackson area. Advertisement

Wilson, 51, was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering two people in Harrison County in 2014.

Wilson has a total of eight sentences including two homicides, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and burglary and escape in Jackson, Harrison and Greene counties.

He first escaped in 2001 and again from the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in 2018.

Law enforcement set up roadblocks near the prison and is asking the public to provide any information they may have of his whereabouts.

They believe he may be injured, so their search has included local hospitals and food locations.