Feb. 13, 2022 / 6:53 PM

No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport

By Daniel Uria

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- No survivors were found after a small plane crashed near an airport in Kansas on Sunday, authorities said.

Olathe Fire Department Capt. Mike Hall said they were called to the scene at 10:20 a.m., where they found a single-engine plane "fully engulfed" in flames in a field north of Johnson County Executive Airport.

The plane, a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop, was en route to Albuquerque.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Tiffany Bush said the plane looked like it could seat about five or six people but it was unclear how many people were on board.

"You get an event like this and it just reminds you how precious life is," said Hall. "Today is just a horrible event."

The plane was attempting to take off at the time of the crash but slammed into the ground and burst into flames.

The flames from the crash sparked a small grass fire a few acres wide that firefighters had to extinguish.

Olathe Police said on Twitter that officers were helping with traffic control in the area due to the fire.

The runway remained closed Sunday afternoon and is set to reopen once the National Transportation Safety Board arrives to remove the wreckage.

