Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2022 / 3:39 PM

Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman

By Adam Schrader

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A homeless man was arrested in Utah after he allegedly the throat of a woman who let him into her Salt Lake City apartment to take a shower last Sunday, police said Saturday.

Eric Jones, 30, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, police said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

The woman, who has not been named, told investigators that she had let Jones into her apartment in the Green Print at West Temple apartment complex to bathe before 5 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Police who responded to the scene found the woman bleeding heavily and she was transported by paramedics to a local hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery.

The woman has since been listed in serious but stable condition.

Patrol officers found Jones nearly 2 miles away around 1 a.m. on Friday and arrested him.

"Know who you're letting into your house," Detective Michelle Mechling told KSTU. "Don't let people you aren't sure of into your house."

Advertisement

Read More

Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus

Latest Headlines

U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the decline throughout the United States and states are beginning to lift restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. 
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rudolph Giuliani, the attorney and former adviser to President Donald Trump, is in discussions with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and may agree to answer their questions.
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Steven Downs was found guilty this week in the rape and murder of a young woman at the University of Alaska, Sophie Sergie, concluding an investigation that began nearly 30 years ago.
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The father of Susan Powell, who went missing in 2009, has said he feels "confident" that her remains have been found after renewed efforts to search for her body.
Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- During a visit to Fiji on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he expects the U.S. to see a "long-term future" in the region.
Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with former NYC mayor hopeful
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with former NYC mayor hopeful
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former congressman Anthony Weiner, once considered a rising star in the Democratic party, is co-hosting a new radio show about politics with Curtis Sliwa.
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg Saturday and three other people were injured outside an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert, reports said.
Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for L.A. mayor
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for L.A. mayor
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso announced his campaign for Los Angeles mayor on Friday.
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed a lower court's ban on ballot drop boxes to stand for the April election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement