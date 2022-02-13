Advertisement
Feb. 13, 2022 / 3:50 PM

U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions

By Daniel Uria
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
COVID-19 cases are on the decline throughout the United States and states are beginning to lift restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases have continued to subside throughout the United States while deaths have also settled after increasing rapidly amid surges of infections brought on by the Omicron variant.

The United States reported a daily average of 178,705 new COVID-19 cases, down 67% over 14 days, according to data gathered by The New York Times, as individual states have begun to loosen masking mandates and other restrictions to mitigate the spread of the virus and health officials have indicated the peak of Omicron infections has passed.

Every U.S. state and territory has reported a decrease in new cases within the past 14 days led by Oklahoma at 84%, while 22 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico have reported declines of 70% or greater, according to the New York Times.

On Satruday, New York reported only 4,232 compared with 90,132 Jan. 8.

RELATED COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record

The seven-day moving average for new deaths also declined 6.6% to 2,241 as of Saturday, after climbing 4.4% the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall the United States has reported world-leading totals of 77,715,853 cases and 919,336 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also fell about 3% with 85,534 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 patients, representing 11.25% of inpatient beds in use at about 6,000 reporting hospitals nationwide, according to Department of Health and Human Services data. The record was 160,113 on Jan. 2o

RELATED Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'

Overall 77.72% of inpatient hospital beds at 6,155 hospitals were in use, a slight increase from 77.16% last week.

In an interview with Financial Times last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci signaled a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting restrictions to combat the virus could end soon, but could also return if needed to prevent future surges.

"As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus."

RELATED Supreme Court declines to hear NYC teacher challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday lifted the state's "mask-or-vaccine" requirement for indoor businesses. On Feb. 28 Illinois will lift its indoor mask mandate and Massachusetts will lift a mask requirement for schools.

As of Saturday, 251,926,344 people, or 75.9% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. A total of 213,734,419 people, or 64.4% of the population, have completed their vaccine regimen and of those people, 42.8% have received an additional booster shot.

Fauci highlighted vaccines as an important tool to ensure the elimination of COVID-19 restrictions but said he did not expect Americans to need regular boosters to stave off the virus.

"It will depend on who you are," he said. "But if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years."

Latest Headlines

Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A homeless man was arrested Friday in Utah for cutting the throat of a woman who let him into her Salt Lake City apartment to take a shower last Sunday, police said Saturday.
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. 
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rudolph Giuliani, the attorney and former adviser to President Donald Trump, is in discussions with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and may agree to answer their questions.
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Steven Downs was found guilty this week in the rape and murder of a young woman at the University of Alaska, Sophie Sergie, concluding an investigation that began nearly 30 years ago.
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The father of Susan Powell, who went missing in 2009, has said he feels "confident" that her remains have been found after renewed efforts to search for her body.
Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- During a visit to Fiji on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he expects the U.S. to see a "long-term future" in the region.
Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with former NYC mayor hopeful
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with former NYC mayor hopeful
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former congressman Anthony Weiner, once considered a rising star in the Democratic party, is co-hosting a new radio show about politics with Curtis Sliwa.
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg Saturday and three other people were injured outside an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert, reports said.
Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for L.A. mayor
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for L.A. mayor
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso announced his campaign for Los Angeles mayor on Friday.
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed a lower court's ban on ballot drop boxes to stand for the April election.
