Feb. 12, 2022 / 5:12 PM

Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April

By Sommer Brokaw
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has made a preliminary ruling that drop boxes can be banned in the April election. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed a lower court's ban on ballot drop boxes to stand for the April election.

In the preliminary 4-3 ruling on Friday, the state Supreme Court's four conservative justices ruled in favor of the lower court's ban, and the three liberal-leaning justices voted against it, Politico reported.

The preliminary ruling will take effect in April, unless the high court changes course in its final decision, but absentee ballot boxes can still be used in next week's primary. Absentee ballot drop boxes became especially popular in the 2020 general election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision also upholds the lower court ruling that places strict limits on returning absentee ballots that prevent family members or neighbors from dropping off ballots.

Disability Rights Wisconsin said that these restrictions could lead to disenfranchisement for a "high percentage of disabled Wisconsonites," that vote absentee due to

"The court's preliminary ruling will, without explanation, disenfranchise thousands of elderly and disabled Wisconsonites by depriving them of safe, secure voting methods that Wisconsinites have used for decades," Disability Rights Wisconsin said in a statement. "Having the right to request that a person of their choice return their absentee ballot is fundamental to exercising the right to vote for many disabled voters."

The lower court ruling stems from the case Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed on behalf of Wisconsin residents Richard Teigen and Richard Thom who oppose the drop boxes.

The state Supreme Court had previously temporarily blocked the lower court's ban on the drop boxes for the spring election primary this coming Tuesday. That time one of the court's conservative justices, Justice Brian Hagdorn, sided with the three liberal justices.

The majority in the state Supreme Court's latest ruling said clerks would have time "to ameliorate concerns about voter confusion and election administration" between Tuesday's primary and and the April 5 general election for local offices, according to the order from the court obtained by Politico.

Justice Anny Walsh Bradley wrote on behalf of the dissenters it wouldn't be enough time to avoid confusing people, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"Once again, the majority of this court makes it more difficult to vote," Bradley wrote. "With apparent disregard for the confusion it is causing, the majority provides next to no notice to municipal clerks, changing procedures at the eleventh hour and applying different procedures from those that applied to the primary in the very same election cycle."

