Maine man convicted in 29-year-old murder at University of Alaska campus

Sophie Sergie. Photo courtesy of Alaska State Troopers.

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A man from Maine was found guilty this week in the rape and murder of a young woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, concluding an investigation that began nearly 30 years ago. The Fairbanks jury convicted Steven Downs, now 47, for the attack on then 20-year-old Sophie Sergie in 1993. Downs, who was a student at the university, stabbed Sergie multiple times, sexually assaulted her and shot her in the back of the head. A janitor later found her in the dormitory bathtub. Advertisement

Downs lived in the dorm where Sergie's body was found. The victim, who was from Pitkas Point, had been visiting friends at the university and had gone to smoke a cigarette when Downs attacked and killed her.

Police identified Downs as a suspect in 2019, after DNA provided by his aunt to an online genealogy database proved a match to evidence collected at the crime scene.

Investigators then obtained a sample of Downs' DNA after executing a search warrant at Auburn, Maine home. His sample was a match.

In an interview with investigators, Downs said he had been with his then-girlfriend in his room at the time of Sergie's murder. The girlfriend would later tell police that he left the room several times over the course of the evening.

"In fact what she said was, he was in and out of her room, that he wasn't there the whole night, particularly in the very early hours of April 26th," prosecutor Jenna Gruenstein told the jury in a statement reported by Alaska Public Media.

His roommate and friends at the time also testified during the trial that Downs owned a large hunting knife and guns, including a .22-caliber pistol that aligned with the bullet wounds found on Sergie's body.

"We are grateful that Steven Downs was held accountable for his actions after almost 30 years and hope that Sophie's family and the Fairbanks community as a whole are able to obtain some closure in light of this verdict," Gruenstein said in a prepared statement reported by the Anchorage Daily News.

Downs is scheduled to be sentenced in September. He faces a maximum sentence of 129 years in prison. His lawyer, James Howaniec, told the Daily News that there would likely be an appeal based on the newness of using genetic genealogy as evidence.