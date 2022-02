Dimitrios Pagourtzis has since been repeatedly recommitted to a mental health facility with court rulings he is incompetent to stand trial. File Photo courtesy of the Galveston County Sheriff | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The trial for the man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 as a student at Texas' Santa Fe High School in 2018 has been delayed again because he's not competent to stand trial. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who has been accused of committing the crime as a 17-year-old student, and is now age 21, has been recommitted to North Texas State Hospital, KTRK-TV and KPRC-TV reported. Advertisement

The May 2018 shooting left eights students and two teachers dead and injured 13 other people about 35 miles southeast of Houston.

North Texas State Hospital said that Pagourtzis "has not been restored to competency to stand trial," and requested the extension "so they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency," Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement.

"This obviously was not the news we wanted to hear, and we share the families' frustration in the continued delay. We will continue to monitor the defendant's status and treatment. We remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done."

Pagourtzis was also ruled incompetent to stand trial in November 2019. His lawyer, Nick Poehl, told the court in August 2019 his mental health had deteriorated since his May 2018 arrest, and he did not understand the legal proceedings. The court ordered him to be confined to the mental health facility for four months. After the four months was up, a judge ruled that he remain in the hospital for another 12 months to see if he could be ruled competent to stand trial.

