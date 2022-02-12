Advertisement
Feb. 12, 2022 / 8:57 PM

Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed

By Adam Schrader

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The father of Susan Powell, who went missing in 2009, has said he feels "confident" that her remains have been found after renewed efforts to search for her body.

Powell, then 28, was last seen at her home by neighbors after attending a church service with her family in December 2009 and her suspected murder has received national attention for more than a decade, though her body was never found.

Josh Powell, her husband, was a person of interest in the case but was never charged. He later killed himself and their two children.

Powell's father Chuck Cox told KUTV on Friday that search teams may have found her remains and clothing in a desert mine after receiving a tip.

The mine, located near where Josh Powell had claimed to have gone camping the night his wife disappeared, had been investigated by West Valley City police detectives in the weeks after she vanished.

"I'm feeling pretty confident that it's going to be found that this is Susan," Cox said. "It makes much more sense than some of the other leads by location and the items that were found. I just think they found at least a portion of her remains."

Cox said that the bones and clothing found will still need to be analyzed and that they may belong to an animal.

"If they say they're an animal or something, well whatever," Cox said. "We at least know what was in that mine. We'll know that mine is clear of anyone's loved one."

Kiirsi Hellewel, Powell's best friend, told the outlet this week that a pair of dress pants found in the mine look like a pair the missing mom would have worn to work.

"Just a caution: We've been here before with the discovery of bones or bodies--many times over the last 12 years," Hellewel said in a Facebook post. "So please do join us in praying and hoping for answers, but also realize that we will likely not know for several weeks, and also that this may not be Susan."

In 2011, an anthropologist with the U.S. government was sent to Utah to search for remains after a possible gravesite was found in Topaz Mountain during a search for Powell. It was later determined that there were no remains or Native American burial grounds at that site.

David Sparks, best known for his role on the reality TV series Diesel Brothers, was part of the search efforts this past week and documented them in a series of videos posted to YouTube.

"We're going to take these items to a forensics lab to cross-check the DNA and see if this stuff actually belonged to Susan," Sparks said in one of the videos. "We're going to do that for law enforcement since we don't have any sort of smoking gun right now."

