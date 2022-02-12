Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2022 / 5:40 PM

Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for L.A. mayor

By Calley Hair
Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for L.A. mayor
Billionaire Rick Caruso, right, declares his candidacy for Los Angeles Mayor on Friday. Photo courtesy of Rick Caruso.

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso announced his campaign for Los Angeles mayor on Friday.

He filed his candidacy -- long a subject of speculation among local civic leaders -- just hours before the deadline at the city clerk's office, the L.A. Times reported. He posted a statement to Twitter shortly afterward.

Advertisement

"I did this because I love L.A. As the grandson of immigrants from Boyle Heights, I believe in the L.A. dream," Caruso said.

Caruso appeared to be positioning himself as a political outsider, drawing a contrast between himself and "the politicians."

RELATED Super Bowl LVI: Bengals, Rams excited for family, friends to watch full-circle moment

"We cannot tolerate the homelessness, crime and corruption that the politicians have created for us," Caruso said. "We can fix L.A. The politicians can't."

He gave a brief press conference downtown that was interrupted by a protester who screamed that Los Angeles' residents "don't want a billionaire mayor."

Rumors of a potential mayoral run from Caruso, 63, picked up steam last month when he officially registered as a Democrat after nearly a decade of declaring no party preference. He was registered as a Republican until 2012.

RELATED Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April

Though a longtime participant on local boards and commissions, Caruso has never held elected office. As a developer, he's best known for high-end, outdoor shopping centers including The Grove and Palisades Village.

Advertisement

His net worth is approximately $4.3 billion, Forbes reports, making him the 261st wealthiest person in the world.

Caruso will appear on the June 7 primary ballot alongside leading candidates Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), City Councilors Kevin de León and Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer.

RELATED SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas

Latest Headlines

Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg Saturday and three other people were injured outside an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert, reports said.
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed a lower court's ban on ballot drop boxes to stand for the April election.
Emerald Fire reaches 60% containment as firefighters stop Laguna Beach blaze
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Emerald Fire reaches 60% containment as firefighters stop Laguna Beach blaze
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach, Calif., has reached 60% containment after burning through more than 154 acres of land, officials said on Saturday.
IRS collected face-scan data from 7M taxpayers, congresswoman says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
IRS collected face-scan data from 7M taxpayers, congresswoman says
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The IRS collected facial recognition data from 7 million taxpayers using ID.me software as questions have been raised about how the agency plans to safeguard the biometric data.
Texas' Santa Fe High School shooting suspect's trial delayed again
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas' Santa Fe High School shooting suspect's trial delayed again
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The trial for the man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 as a student at Texas' Santa Fe High School in 2018 has been delayed again because he's not competent to stand trial.
Walmart ends mask requirements for vaccinated employees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart ends mask requirements for vaccinated employees
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart has ended its mask requirements for employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, according to a company memo.
2 dead in Phoenix police standoff; 9 officers injured
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 dead in Phoenix police standoff; 9 officers injured
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two people have died from gunshot injuries after an hours-long standoff with Phoenix police, nine of whom were injured in the incident, authorities said.
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Laguna Beach, Calif., lifted evacuation orders Friday afternoon after firefighters had contained at least 20% of the 145-acre Emerald Fire.
Supreme Court declines to hear NYC teacher challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear NYC teacher challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a lawsuit from a group of New York City teachers challenging a requirement that all public school workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty to Waukesha, Wis., parade charges
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty to Waukesha, Wis., parade charges
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., pleaded not guilty to charges Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats
French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement