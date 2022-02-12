Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM

2 dead in Phoenix police standoff; 9 officers injured

By Danielle Haynes

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two people have died from gunshot injuries after an hours-long standoff with Phoenix police, nine of whom were injured in the incident, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said a woman who has yet to be identified and a suspect, Morris Jones III, 36, died in the shooting early Friday. Five police officers sustained gunshot woulds in a shootout with Jones, while four were injured by shrapnel, Sgt Andy Williams said in a news conference.

Advertisement

Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters she was proud of the "courageous" officers who responded to the scene.

"While they heal from their wounds, their brothers and sisters in blue will be back out there answering when you call," she said.

The standoff took place early Friday morning after police were called to a residence where a woman had been shot. When they arrived, Jones allegedly exited the residence and shot a police officer.

Backup arrived and surrounded the home and Jones tried unsuccessfully to get into a vehicle in the garage and leave by ramming into a patrol car, police said.

At some point, a man inside the residence brought a baby outside and placed it on the ground.

Advertisement

"As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot, firing and striking four other officers," Jeri Williams said. "At that time our officers returned fire. The suspect then barricaded himself in the home."

Williams said that police fired back at the suspected gunman.

Police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit used a camera to look inside the residence and observed Jones not moving. Officers went inside and found both Jones and his ex-girlfriend shot. Both died from their injuries.

Of the nine officers injured, four were hospitalized and five were treated and released.

Latest Headlines

Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Laguna Beach, Calif., lifted evacuation orders Friday afternoon after firefighters had contained at least 20% of the 145-acre Emerald Fire.
Supreme Court declines to hear NYC teacher challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear NYC teacher challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a lawsuit from a group of New York City teachers challenging a requirement that all public school workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty to Waukesha, Wis., parade charges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty to Waukesha, Wis., parade charges
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., pleaded not guilty to charges Friday.
U.S. stocks fall after White House warns of Russian invasion
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. stocks fall after White House warns of Russian invasion
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- All three major U.S. stock indexes fell Friday as financial experts warned of "shaky investor sentiment" after the White House said Russia could invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics.
Jury selected in Florida movie theater murder trial
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Jury selected in Florida movie theater murder trial
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A jury has been seated in the delayed trial of Curtis Reeves, a retired Florida police officer accused of shooting to death a fellow patron at a movie theater in 2014.
FDA approves emergency use of Eli Lilly COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
FDA approves emergency use of Eli Lilly COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency use authorization for a new monoclonal antibody drug to treat COVID-19.
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials are calling for action to end a protest at a port of entry between the U.S. and Canada -- and security officials say they're monitoring a possible similar protest that could disrupt the Super Bowl on Sunday.
V.P. Kamala Harris highlights lead water pipe replacement in N.J. visit
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
V.P. Kamala Harris highlights lead water pipe replacement in N.J. visit
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- In a Friday visit to Newark, N.J., Vice-President Kamala Harris touted Newark's lead water pipe replacement project as a national model.
Pfizer, BioNTech delay FDA application for young kids' COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Pfizer, BioNTech delay FDA application for young kids' COVID-19 vaccine
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they are delaying a Food and Drug Administration application for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months to 4 years old.
White House warns Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
White House warns Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Friday that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time, even while the Olympics are going on in Beijing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
U.S. snowboard coach, Olympian investigated for allegations of misconduct
U.S. snowboard coach, Olympian investigated for allegations of misconduct
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement