The former Graves Hall at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has been renamed Autherine Lucy Hall after the first Black student to attend the university in 1956. Photo by DXR/Wikimedia Commons



Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The University of Alabama Board of Trustees voted Friday to remove the name of former KKK member and Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves from a campus building in Tuscaloosa. The former Graves Hall has been renamed Autherine Lucy Hall after the first Black student to attend the university in 1956. Lucy encountered racist violence for enrolling in classes at the university. Advertisement

She was suspended when Whites people rioted against her admission.

But she returned to the university in 1988 and graduated with a master's degree in 1992.

Friday's vote was a reversal of an earlier vote held Feb. 3. The university board voted then to rename the campus building Lucy-Graves Hall.

"The Board's priority is to honor Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, who, as the first African American student to attend the University of Alabama, opened the door for students of all races to achieve their dreams at the University," said a statement on the University of Alabama system's website.

The university board convened a working group in June 2020 to conduct an in-depth review of its named buildings, structures and spaces on campuses.

That working group recommended renaming the building Lucy-Graves Hall.

A subsequent backlash from students, faculty and alumni influenced the university trustees to re-evaluate the naming decision.