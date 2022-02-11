Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Five police officers were shot and injured Friday morning during an hours-long barricade situation in Phoenix.

A woman was also critically injured after a shooter opened fire before barricading himself inside of a home.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that the suspect opened fire when an officer approached him. The suspect shot the officer several times.

At some point, a baby who was inside of the home was placed in a carrier and brought outside.

"As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot, firing and striking four other officers," Williams said, according to ABC News. "At that time our officers returned fire. The suspect then barricaded himself in the home."

Williams said that police fired back at the suspected gunman.

The Phoenix Police Department tweeted that the situation was resolved several hours later.

One of the officers is seriously injured but is recovering, she added. The conditions of the other officers remain unknown.