U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff

By UPI Staff

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Five police officers were shot and injured Friday morning during an hours-long barricade situation in Phoenix.

A woman was also critically injured after a shooter opened fire before barricading himself inside of a home.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that the suspect opened fire when an officer approached him. The suspect shot the officer several times.

At some point, a baby who was inside of the home was placed in a carrier and brought outside.

"As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot, firing and striking four other officers," Williams said, according to ABC News. "At that time our officers returned fire. The suspect then barricaded himself in the home."

Williams said that police fired back at the suspected gunman.

The Phoenix Police Department tweeted that the situation was resolved several hours later.

One of the officers is seriously injured but is recovering, she added. The conditions of the other officers remain unknown.

Latest Headlines

Biden signs order to free $3.5B in Afghan assets for humanitarian needs, 9/11 victims
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Biden signs order to free $3.5B in Afghan assets for humanitarian needs, 9/11 victims
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order starting the process of taking $3.5 billion in frozen assets connected to Afghanistan to be used for humanitarian aid and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists.
Democratic senators call on CIA to declassify report on surveillance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democratic senators call on CIA to declassify report on surveillance
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich on Thursday called for a renewed transparency by the CIA over bulk surveillance the agency has been conducting that could include some U.S. residents.
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials are calling for action to end a protest at a port of entry between the U.S. and Canada -- and security officials say they're monitoring a possible similar protest that could disrupt the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania say they have solved one of the oldest cold case murders in American history with ancestral DNA forensics -- the sexual assault and killing of a 9-year-old girl almost six decades ago.
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New York City prosecutor has indicted a man with murder for brutally beating an Asian immigrant who died months later in hospital from his injuries.
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Three former defense contractor executives were indicted Thursday for allegedly making unlawful contributions to the re-election campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for five days.
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans in Ukraine to "leave now" citing the threat of a possible Russian invasion.
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two Dallas police officers accused of injuring protesters during a 2020 demonstration were charged Thursday with a number of counts, prosecutors announced.
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
AccuWeather forecasters say the chances are increasing that a storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard and deliver some accumulating snow to areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England.
