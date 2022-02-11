Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 8:00 AM

Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of 9-year-old Pennsylvania girl

By UPI Staff

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania say they have solved one of the oldest cold case murders in American history with ancestral DNA forensics -- the sexual assault and killing of a 9-year-old girl almost six decades ago.

Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday that DNA and ancestral tests had finally solved the killing of Marise Ann Chiverella, who disappeared while walking to school in Hazleton, Pa., on the morning of March 18, 1964.

Advertisement

For decades, police investigated a number of potential suspects -- but DNA technology, genealogical databases and an exhumation of the killer's body ultimately cracked the case.

"Pennsylvania State Police was founded in 1905, so over half of our existence we've investigated this case," PSP Lt. Devon Brutosky said according to CNN.

RELATED Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant

Authorities said that the killer's DNA was left at the crime scene, and that over the years they were able to develop a good genetic profile. Advances in forensic technology allowed police to narrow down the list of possible suspects -- and in 2018 they linked the DNA to James Paul Forte.

The link came when police sent the killer's DNA profile to a genealogical database and matched it to a distant relative. An exhumation of Forte's body last month allowed investigators to make a definitive DNA match.

Advertisement

Police said Forte was arrested for a 1974 sexual assault and in 1978 for reckless endangerment. Twenty-two at the time of the girl's death, Forte died in 1980.

RELATED North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years

Officials said that they have regularly been checking the killer's DNA against a national database since 2007, and have been using genealogical forensics for the last few years.

Several other cold cases have been solved in recent years with the help of genealogical databases, including the notorious Golden State Killer in 2018. Investigators in the San Francisco Bay Area have also said that they're hopeful that the technique might be used to finally zero in on the Zodiac, who killed at least six people in the late 1960s. He's never been identified.

"We have so many precious memories of Marise," the girl's sister, Carmen Marie Radtke, said according to CNN. "At the same time our family will always feel the emptiness and the sorrow of her absence."

RELATED Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police

"Our family now knows the identity of her murderer. Justice has been served today."

Latest Headlines

Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New York City prosecutor has indicted a man with murder for brutally beating an Asian immigrant who died months later in hospital from his injuries.
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Three former defense contractor executives were indicted Thursday for allegedly making unlawful contributions to the re-election campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for five days.
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans in Ukraine to "leave now" citing the threat of a possible Russian invasion.
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two Dallas police officers accused of injuring protesters during a 2020 demonstration were charged Thursday with a number of counts, prosecutors announced.
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
AccuWeather forecasters say the chances are increasing that a storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard and deliver some accumulating snow to areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England.
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin again took the witness stand Thursday and called a New York Times opinion piece about her "devastating."
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child pornography charges
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, former star of the reality show Cheer, pleaded guilty Thursday in Chicago to federal child pornography charges.
Dow falls 526 points amid spike in treasury yields
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dow falls 526 points amid spike in treasury yields
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526 points as treasury yields surged following reports of record price increases.
GM cancels shifts at Michigan plant, enlists cargo planes over border protest
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
GM cancels shifts at Michigan plant, enlists cargo planes over border protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday, parts shortages caused by the ongoing protests blocking a U.S.-Canada border crossing are forcing it to cancel two shifts at its production facility in Lansing Delta Township, Mich.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Dow falls 526 points amid spike in treasury yields
Dow falls 526 points amid spike in treasury yields
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will back marijuana legalization bill
Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will back marijuana legalization bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement