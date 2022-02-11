Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Super Bowl ads selling for $7 million this year -- and they're already sold out

By Clyde Hughes
Visitors immerse themselves in the history of the NFL at an interactive exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Marketers have been lining up to let NBC relieve them of some serious cash for Super Bowl commercials this year -- $7 million for a 30-second slot, the most expensive in history.

And to give you an idea of how much money that will generate, the network says it has no more commercial slots available.

Advertisement

Despite their cost, Super Bowl commercials are essentially the holy grail of advertising space -- particularly with about 100 million viewers expected to tune in to Super Bowl LVI on Sunday between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

"The fractionalization of attention because of streaming and social media makes the Super Bowl more important than ever," media consultant Patrick Crakes, a former television sports executive, told CNN Business.

RELATED Labeling food 'light' in calories may backfire, study suggests

"Think about a company like GoDaddy. GoDaddy invested in the Super Bowl for years, did a lot of crazy things to get attention inside it, and it helped their business. I think it's a great investment, even at this price tag."

One product viewers will see plenty of in this year's crop of Super Bowl commercials is cryptocurrency. FTX Trading and Crypto.com are just two of several virtual currency companies that have paid the $7 million price tag for airtime.

Advertisement

Robert Kolt, a professor at Michigan State University and advertising and marketing expert, told CBS News that some of the commercials are relying on humor against the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now in its third year.

RELATED PriceRunner sues Google for 'breaching antitrust laws'

"From what I've seen, we're completely ignoring the pandemic," Kolt said. "It's back to fun and humor and celebrities."

According to The Sporting News, Super Bowl ads began at a high of $42,500 per spot for the first game in 1967. By 1974, the cost had jumped to $103,500 per spot. It surpassed the half-million-dollar mark in 1985 when the cost for 30 seconds climbed to $525,000.

The first million-dollar ads arrived in 1995 when Super Bowl airtime went for $1.15 million -- although the cost actually declined the following year before rising to $1.2 million in 1997.

RELATED Marijuana advertising on social media targets kids, study shows

One company that was not able to buy its way into the game this year is CamSoda, a webcam streaming platform that carries some adult content. Although the commercial it submitted to NBC contained no nudity or anything that would challenge censors, the network apparently decided to pass on promoting a webcam site.

"The 30-second spot takes place on a beach and features a fully clothed man sitting in a beach chair sipping on a fizzy drink," CamSoda spokesman Brett Hogan told UPI in an email. "CamSoda's logo pops up at the end. The soundtrack features no dialogue and is reminiscent of the classic Corona [beer] beach [ads] of years past."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has announced an "organizational realignment" to ensure it has the structure needed to effectively implement the clean energy investments in President Biden's infrastructure law.
Biden signs order to free $3.5B in Afghan assets for humanitarian needs, 9/11 victims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden signs order to free $3.5B in Afghan assets for humanitarian needs, 9/11 victims
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order starting the process of taking $3.5 billion in frozen assets connected to Afghanistan to be used for humanitarian aid and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists.
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The shooter barricaded himself inside of a home in Phoenix after opening fire on officers.
Democratic senators call on CIA to declassify report on surveillance
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democratic senators call on CIA to declassify report on surveillance
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich on Thursday called for a renewed transparency by the CIA over bulk surveillance the agency has been conducting that could include some U.S. residents.
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials are calling for action to end a protest at a port of entry between the U.S. and Canada -- and security officials say they're monitoring a possible similar protest that could disrupt the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania say they have solved one of the oldest cold case murders in American history with ancestral DNA forensics -- the sexual assault and killing of a 9-year-old girl almost six decades ago.
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New York City prosecutor has indicted a man with murder for brutally beating an Asian immigrant who died months later in hospital from his injuries.
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Three former defense contractor executives were indicted Thursday for allegedly making unlawful contributions to the re-election campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for five days.
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans in Ukraine to "leave now" citing the threat of a possible Russian invasion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement