Feb. 11, 2022 / 4:07 PM

V.P. Kamala Harris highlights lead water pipe replacement in N.J. visit

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (C) talks with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (L) at the end of a roundtable event on Friday where they and EPA Administrator Michael Regan to discussed the removal of lead water pipes in Newark, N.J. Photo by Justin Lane/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- In a Friday visit to Newark, NJ, Vice-President Kamala Harris touted Newark's lead water pipe replacement project as a national model.

Harris is beginning a tour of the country promoting the $1 trillion Biden-Harris infrastructure law to highlight the importance of removing old lead water pipes.

Nearly $3 billion from the law will be spent to replace old water pipes nationwide and to set new limits for the amount of lead that's acceptable in drinking water.

Under the plan all lead water pipes will be replaced over the next ten years.

While in Newark, Harris participated in a roundtable discussion on lead water pipe replacement with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, Gov. Phil Murphy, Mayor Ras Baraka and others.

According to a White House fact sheet in December, up to 10 million American households connect to water through lead pipes and service lines.

Children, toddlers, and teenagers in 400,000 schools and child care facilities are at risk of exposure to lead in their water. And 24 million housing units have significant lead-based paint hazards.

"All Americans deserve to drink clean water, breathe clean air and live in healthy homes," the White House said in that statement. "However, lead in drinking water pipes, faucets, paint and walls threatens the health and well-being of American families and children across the country."

