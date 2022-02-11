Trending
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire

By Adam Schrader
Firefighters battle the Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach, which has now been at least 20% contained. Photo courtesy Orange County Fire Authority/Twitter

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Laguna Beach, Calif., lifted evacuation orders Friday afternoon after firefighters had contained at least 20% of the 145-acre Emerald Fire.

Laguna Beach officials said in a statement that residents of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, a gated neighborhood, could return to their homes but should remain on high alert and be ready to evacuate again if needed.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Orange County community and quickly consumed about 145 acres, though the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that it has not damaged or destroyed any buildings.

"Every department in the city contributed to the response effort and a positive outcome for this situation that could have been very unfortunate," Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf said.

The Emerald Fire came just a week after the Colorado Fire, California's first major wildfire of the year, was completely contained after burning 687 acres over 20 days in Monterey County.

That fire had destroyed just one structure and threatened 225 others after it broke out in Palo Colorado Canyon in the Big Sur region, south of Carmel-by-the-sea.

No injuries or fatalities were reported during either fire, according to the Cal Fire reports.

The unusual winter fires come after Cal Fire noted that the 2021 wildfire season had an "unusually early start" caused by extended drought and historically low rainfall levels.

"In January 2021 alone, 297 fires burned 1,171 acres on nonfederal land, which is almost triple the number of fires and more than 20 times the acreage of the five-year average for January," a statement from the agency reads.

By July, which has historically been considered the start of fire season, more than three times as much land had burned than in 2020. The fire season ended after rain finally helped bring the end to the "unprecedented" fires including the Dixie Fire, McFarland Fire and Caldor Fire.

The Dixie Fire, which started July 13, burned 963,309 acres in five counties over 103 days before it was contained. It destroyed 1,329 buildings and damaged 95 others and was responsible for the death of one firefighter and the injury of three others.

