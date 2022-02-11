Trending
DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments

By Doug Cunningham
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, pictured during a visit to Brandywine, Md., in December, announced a reorganization of the Department of Energy to better administer $62 billion in U.S. government clean energy investments. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has announced an "organizational realignment" to ensure it has the structure needed to effectively implement the clean energy investments in President Biden's infrastructure law.

The new organizational structure establishes two Under Secretaries: one focused on fundamental science and clean energy innovation, and the other focused on deploying clean infrastructure-supporting DOE's ongoing work to achieve carbon-free electricity in the U.S. by 2035 and a net zero economy by 2050.

"The bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Energy Act of 2020 supercharge the Department of Energy to propel the U.S. economy towards cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement.

The energy department said these new offices will strengthen partnerships with states, communities, and industry to streamline clean infrastructure deployment and enhance domestic manufacturing.

"Our strategic realignment optimizes the world-class expertise of our talented staff. It builds new efficiencies across our enterprise and will maximize our ability to accelerate the technologies needed to grow clean energy jobs and fight the climate crisis," Granholm said.

The organization change provides an Under Secretary for Infrastructure, a position formerly referred to as Under Secretary for Energy, and an Under Secretary for Science and Innovation.

In January, the Department of Energy launched the Clean Energy Corps dedicated to fight climate change. It plans to make 1,000 new hires for the corps.

