DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has announced an "organizational realignment" to ensure it has the structure needed to effectively implement the clean energy investments in President Biden's infrastructure law.
The new organizational structure establishes two Under Secretaries: one focused on fundamental science and clean energy innovation, and the other focused on deploying clean infrastructure-supporting DOE's ongoing work to achieve carbon-free electricity in the U.S. by 2035 and a net zero economy by 2050.