Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Adidas promoted a new line of sports bras by posting pictures of 25 pairs of exposed breasts on its Twitter page. A photo grid of bare breasts accompanied Adidas' message that it believes in women's breasts "in all shapes and sizes." Advertisement

"Support is everything. Whatever the sport, women deserve freedom and comfort to move however they choose," Adidas tweeted. "That's why we redesigned our sports bra collection to cater for more women, more bodies, more sports."

The ad has gone viral and sparked mixed reviews. Some Twitter users expressed their dismay at the ad, claiming that it used women's bodies to make more money and suggested that the company show the product in its ads.

Adidas told CNN Business that the gallery was designed to show how diverse breasts are.

The company emphasized the importance of sports bras in a press release this week, stating that it's the "single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts."

According to Adidas, 90% of women aren't wearing the right-sized sports bra.

The company is offering 43 new bra styles in 72 sizes with prices starting at $21.

Advertisement Support is everything. Whatever the sport, women deserve freedom and comfort to move however they choose. That's why we redesigned our sports bra collection to cater for more women, more bodies and more sports. Explore the new collection https://t.co/SxPuByb4nU pic.twitter.com/SgJNkc5PIj— adidas (@adidas) February 10, 2022