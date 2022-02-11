Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty to Waukesha, Wis., parade charges

Darrell Brooks Jr. pleaded not guilty to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide. File Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., pleaded not guilty to charges Friday. An attorney for Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas on 77 charges, which include six counts of homicide. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the hearing was short and Brooks' legal team waved a reading of the charges. Advertisement

"We've received copies of the information," attorney Jeremy Perri said. "We wave formal reading and we're going to enter pleas of not guilty this morning."

The attorneys also filed two motions on Brooks' behalf, asking the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a change in venue. The team also asked for a court date before a judge in a different county or for a jury from a different county. They also asked that the jury be sequestered for the duration of the trial.

Brooks' lawyers cited widespread media coverage of the case. Five people died Nov. 21 when Brooks allegedly plowed his vehicle into the Christmas parade. A sixth person died of their injuries two days later.

Police working the event said the crash appeared to be intentional.

Defense attorneys cited fundraising campaigns, vigils and a visit from President Joe Biden as evidence of widespread publicity surrounding the case.

"Brooks is entitled to a trial by an impartial jury," Brooks' attorneys said in their motion Friday, according to WITI-TV in Milwaukee.

"While publicity is certainly relevant to determining the issue in the present case, additional factors also demonstrate that, in this case and in Waukesha County, the passions and prejudice negatively affecting the defendant's constitutional right to a fair trial are so great that a change of venue is necessary to ensure a fair trial."

