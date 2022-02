1/3

Vials of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the Meuhedet Clinic in Jerusalem on January 3. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they are delaying a Food and Drug Administration application for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months to 4 years old. Pfizer said it will wait for more data on a three-dose vaccine for kids until April, when the data is expected to be available. Advertisement

"Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group," the companies said in a statement.

Pfizer said the extension "allows the FDA time to receive updated data on the two and three-dose regimen, conduct a thorough evaluation of it and facilitate a robust, public discussion."

Earlier this month, Pfizer said it was expecting the vaccine for kids under 5 to get an emergency use authorization as soon as the end of February.

Pfizer's trial initially enrolled 4,500 children 6 months to under 12 years old from 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain.

In December, Pfizer reported that two vaccine doses didn't give kids ages 2 to 4 strong enough immunity.

In light of Pfizer and BioNTech's action, the FDA postponed an advisory committee meeting set for next week to analyze Pfizer data on COVID-19 vaccines for young children.