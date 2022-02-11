Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 3:37 PM

White House warns Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
White House warns Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics
National security adviser Jake Sullivan responds to questions from the news media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Friday that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time, even while the Olympics are going on in Beijing.

He reiterated President Joe Biden's advice from earlier this week suggesting all Americans leave Ukraine ahead of any possible violence.

Advertisement

"We can't pinpoint the day, at this point, and we can't pinpoint the hour, but what we can say is that there is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics," Sullivan said during a press briefing at the White House.

The White House's warning comes amid months of increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The latter has deployed some 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine. A U.S. government assessment found that Russia has assembled about 70% of the military personnel and weapons it needs to launch a full-scale invasion.

RELATED Russia, Belarus begin 10 days of war games amid tensions over Ukraine

Biden warned Thursday that any Americans in Ukraine should leave, and the U.S. State Department issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory for Ukraine, citing the threats.

"It's not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization. We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," Biden said in an NBC News interview.

Advertisement

Sullivan said Americans should leave in the next 24 to 48 hours.

RELATED Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea

"The risk is now high enough, and the threat is now immediate enough that this is what prudence demands," he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned of an imminent invasion during remarks in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday.

"As we said before, we're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time. To be clear, that includes during the Olympics."

RELATED Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise

The Olympics are scheduled to conclude in Beijing on Feb. 20 and experts believed Russia wouldn't launch an attack on Ukraine during the sporting events.

Sullivan said that if Russia does invade, it would likely begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could kill civilians.

"A subsequent ground invasion would involve the onslaught of a massive force with virtually no notice, communications to arrange a departure could be severed and commercial transit halted."

The United States and its NATO allies have warned Russia against invading Ukraine, threatening to levy sanctions and other punishments against Moscow. Russia has said it condemns any attempts by Ukraine to join NATO and wants the military alliance to withdraw its deployment to its pre-1997 positions.

Biden deployed about 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe in response to Russia's troop movement to Ukraine's border.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials are calling for action to end a protest at a port of entry between the U.S. and Canada -- and security officials say they're monitoring a possible similar protest that could disrupt the Super Bowl on Sunday.
V.P. Kamala Harris highlights lead water pipe replacement in N.J. visit
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
V.P. Kamala Harris highlights lead water pipe replacement in N.J. visit
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- In a Friday visit to Newark, N.J., Vice-President Kamala Harris touted Newark's lead water pipe replacement project as a national model.
Pfizer, BioNTech delay FDA application for young kids' COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pfizer, BioNTech delay FDA application for young kids' COVID-19 vaccine
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they are delaying a Food and Drug Administration application for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months to 4 years old.
University of Alabama to remove former KKK leader's name from hall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
University of Alabama to remove former KKK leader's name from hall
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The University of Alabama Board of Trustees voted Friday to remove the name of former KKK member and Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves from a campus building in Tuscaloosa.
U.S. snowboard coach, Olympian investigated for allegations of misconduct
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. snowboard coach, Olympian investigated for allegations of misconduct
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The governing body for the U.S. ski and snowboard team confirmed it's investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against snowboardcross coach Peter Foley.
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Adidas promoted a new line of sports bras by posting pictures of 25 pairs of exposed breasts on its Twitter page.
Super Bowl ads selling for $7 million this year -- and they're sold out
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Super Bowl ads selling for $7 million this year -- and they're sold out
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Marketers have been lining up to let NBC relieve them of some serious cash for Super Bowl commercials this year -- $7 million for a 30-second slot, the most expensive in history.
DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has announced an "organizational realignment" to ensure it has the structure needed to effectively implement the clean energy investments in President Biden's infrastructure law.
Biden signs order to free $3.5B in Afghan assets for humanitarian needs, 9/11 victims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden signs order to free $3.5B in Afghan assets for humanitarian needs, 9/11 victims
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order starting the process of taking $3.5 billion in frozen assets connected to Afghanistan to be used for humanitarian aid and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists.
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The shooter barricaded himself inside of a home in Phoenix after opening fire on officers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement