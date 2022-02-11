Jury selected in Florida movie theater murder trial

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A jury has been seated in the delayed trial of Curtis Reeves, a retired Florida police officer accused of shooting to death a fellow patron at a movie theater in 2014.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys finalized the jury selection process Thursday night in Dade City, WFLA-TV in Tampa reported. Opening statements were scheduled to begin Monday.

Lawyers picked four men and two women, along with four alternates -- three women and one men. The panel was primarily White, with one Hispanic person, WTVT-TV in Tampa reported.

Reeves, a retired Tampa police captain, faces a charge of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater. The gunshot also injured Chad Oulson's wife, Nichole Oulson, whose finger was grazed when the bullet entered her husband's chest.

The Oulsons and Curtis Reeves and his wife, Vivian Reeves, were attending a screening of Lone Survivor at the Cobb Grove 16 theater when Curtis Reeves asked Chad Oulson to stop texting before the movie started.

Police said Curtis Reeves complained to theater management before coming back to his and engaging in an argument with Chad Oulson. Chad Oulson threw popcorn at Curtis Reeves, who responded by pulling out a .380 semiautomatic pistol and opening fire.

Curtis Reeves' lawyers said their client acted in self-defense when using his gun. They sought to use Florida's controversial stand your ground law, which allows one person to kill another person in public if they are in imminent and grave danger.

A Florida court, though, rejected the use of the statute in 2017.

Curtis Reeves, 79, has been on house arrest with GPS monitoring since the shooting.