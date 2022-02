Thursday's Labor Department report said that the largest increases of jobless claims were seen in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- After a surprise surge in mid-January, the number of workers in the United States filing new unemployment claims has declined for the third straight week, the Labor Department said in its weekly jobless snapshot on Thursday. The number of new filings declined last week by about 16,000 claims to 223,000, the report said. Most economists expected about 230,000 new filings. Advertisement

There have now been three weeks of declines since filings unexpectedly rose to more than 280,000 in the middle of January, which pushed the figure back over prepandemic levels.

The department said Thursday that there were still a little more than 1.6 million continuing claims, which lag initial filings by a week.

The largest increases in new claims were seen in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan -- while the greatest decreases were reported in Ohio, California and Kentucky, the report said.

Last week, the department said that the U.S. economy added almost 470,000 new jobs in January -- a wild surprise to most economists who expected the report to show only about 150,000 new jobs for the month. The report also showed an additional 700,000 jobs were added in November and December.

