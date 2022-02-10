Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign

Three former defense contractor executives were indicted Thursday for allegedly making unlawful contributions to the re-election campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Three former executives of a Hawaii-based U.S. defense contractor were indicted Thursday for allegations of unlawful campaign contributions. Martin Kao, 48, Clifford Chen, 48, and Lawrence "Kahele" Lum Kee, 52, allegedly created a shell company and used the company to make an illegal contribution to a political action committee for a candidate for the U.S. Senate using government contractor funds, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. Advertisement

The Justice Department did not name the candidate but Axios reported in May that the FBI was investigating allegations of a "scheme to illegally finance" the campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, although there was no indication the senator or her team were aware of the allegations prior to the investigation.

Collins campaign representatives told Axios on Thursday that the indictment made clear "there are no allegations of wrongdoing by the Collins for Senator Campaign."

The Justice Department on Thursday said that all three defendants allegedly "used family members as conduits" to make illegal contributions to the candidate's campaign committee and then reimbursed themselves using funds from their employer.

An FBI search warrant obtained by Axios mentioned that Kao, previously the CEO of Navatek, reimbursed his family members about $150,000 in donations to a pro-Collins super PAC.

All three executives face charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to make conduit and government contractor contributions, making conduct contributions and making government contractor contributions.

Kao also faces an additional two charges of making false statements for causing the submission of false information to the Federal Election Committee.

If convicted they face up to five years in prison and a $250,00 fine on each count.