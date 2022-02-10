Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 10:15 PM

Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign

By Daniel Uria
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Three former defense contractor executives were indicted Thursday for allegedly making unlawful contributions to the re-election campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Three former executives of a Hawaii-based U.S. defense contractor were indicted Thursday for allegations of unlawful campaign contributions.

Martin Kao, 48, Clifford Chen, 48, and Lawrence "Kahele" Lum Kee, 52, allegedly created a shell company and used the company to make an illegal contribution to a political action committee for a candidate for the U.S. Senate using government contractor funds, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Justice Department did not name the candidate but Axios reported in May that the FBI was investigating allegations of a "scheme to illegally finance" the campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, although there was no indication the senator or her team were aware of the allegations prior to the investigation.

Collins campaign representatives told Axios on Thursday that the indictment made clear "there are no allegations of wrongdoing by the Collins for Senator Campaign."

RELATED Reports: Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs

The Justice Department on Thursday said that all three defendants allegedly "used family members as conduits" to make illegal contributions to the candidate's campaign committee and then reimbursed themselves using funds from their employer.

An FBI search warrant obtained by Axios mentioned that Kao, previously the CEO of Navatek, reimbursed his family members about $150,000 in donations to a pro-Collins super PAC.

Advertisement

All three executives face charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to make conduit and government contractor contributions, making conduct contributions and making government contractor contributions.

RELATED Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19

Kao also faces an additional two charges of making false statements for causing the submission of false information to the Federal Election Committee.

If convicted they face up to five years in prison and a $250,00 fine on each count.

RELATED Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times

Latest Headlines

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for five days.
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans in Ukraine to "leave now" citing the threat of a possible Russian invasion.
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two Dallas police officers accused of injuring protesters during a 2020 demonstration were charged Thursday with a number of counts, prosecutors announced.
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
AccuWeather forecasters say the chances are increasing that a storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard and deliver some accumulating snow to areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England.
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin again took the witness stand Thursday and called a New York Times opinion piece about her "devastating."
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child pornography charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, former star of the reality show Cheer, pleaded guilty Thursday in Chicago to federal child pornography charges.
Dow falls 526 points; amid spike in treasury yields
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 526 points; amid spike in treasury yields
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526 points as treasury yields surged following reports of record price increases.
GM cancels shifts at Michigan plant, enlists cargo planes over border protest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GM cancels shifts at Michigan plant, enlists cargo planes over border protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday, parts shortages caused by the ongoing protests blocking a U.S.-Canada border crossing are forcing it to cancel two shifts at its production facility in Lansing Delta Township, Mich.
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Laguna Beach, Calif.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Laguna Beach, Calif.
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A wildfire along the coast of Southern California prompted Laguna Beach officials to issue evacuation orders to residents Thursday.
Federal judge restores protections for U.S. gray wolves
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge restores protections for U.S. gray wolves
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday moved to once again protect American wolves under the Endangered Species Act, according to court records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will back marijuana legalization bill
Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will back marijuana legalization bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement