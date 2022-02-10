Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week

A pedestrian dressed for freezing cold temperatures walks on the sidewalk in New York City on January 12. The city could receive snowfall in a storm next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

AccuWeather forecasters say the chances are increasing that a storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard and deliver some accumulating snow to areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England. While this storm is not expected to be a blockbuster in terms of snow accumulation, it is likely to bring some travel issues from Sunday into Monday. Advertisement

Given well-above-normal temperatures during the past few days and similar conditions expected through Saturday, it may be hard for some to believe that any snow could be in the forecast. However, temperatures will tumble significantly by the second half of the weekend, setting the stage for up to several inches of snow.

"Although it may not be a major snowstorm, there could be enough snow to make for slippery travel on Sunday for cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Va., as people may be out and about going over to friends' houses to view the big game later in the evening," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to reach the upper 50s F to near 60 in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. Typically, both cities reach only the middle to upper 40s at this point in February.

The warmth preceding any snow will be even more impressive in Richmond, Virginia. While lower 50s are normal for the middle of February, temperatures in the 60s are expected through Saturday. Even though the forecast high of 67 degrees for Saturday is more than 15 degrees above normal, it is well short of the record high of 75 degrees.

The above-normal temperatures may help to limit accumulations when snow begins to fall on Saturday night. Since the air will take some time to cool, it is possible that some rain will be mixed in with snow. This would be especially true when precipitation falls lightly and in locations where most of the precipitation occurs during the daylight hours of Sunday.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists expect 1-3 inches of snow will fall from the West Virginia and North Carolina mountains, northeastward through much of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware to central and southern New Jersey, Long Island, New York, and southeastern New England.

Forecasters say there will also be a pocket where a moderate amount of 3-6 inches of snow can accumulate in parts of Virginia, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax&trade of 10 inches most likely in the central part of the state. A coating to an inch of snow is likely from the central Appalachians to northern areas of the mid-Atlantic region and along the Virginia border of North Carolina, away from the mountains.

Regardless of how far north and west snow falls, the entire eastern portion of the country will turn much colder for the latter half of the weekend to Valentine's Day.

The quick change to colder conditions during and after the storm will cause untreated wet and slushy areas to freeze. So whether a location picks up a coating of snow with wet roads or a few inches of snow and slush, icy conditions are likely to develop Sunday night and last into the Monday morning commute.

The cold air will push well into the southern U.S., where snow is not a concern this weekend.

"The cold air moving in behind the storm will be a reminder to those living in Atlanta and Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., that winter is not over as highs fall from the middle and upper 60s on Friday and Saturday to no better than the middle and upper 40s on Sunday," said Pydynowski.

In most locations, the coldest day is expected to be Monday. Cities as far south as Baltimore and Washington, D.C., are unlikely to reach the freezing point on Monday.

One more day with below-normal temperatures is forecast on Tuesday. Warmer air will then begin to arrive on Wednesday, with an even warmer day on Thursday. This may set the stage for precipitation to fall in the form of rain as the next system arrives late next week.

AccuWeather's long-range team of meteorologists expects the cold air to continue to ease up late in the month, with the potential for significant warming during March.

However, the risk of wintry weather will not be over as pockets of cold air can still meet up with storms and produce snow.

