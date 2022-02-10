Louisiana House Speaker announces probe of Ronald Greene death

The Louisiana State Police released nine videos from the fatal traffic stop of Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019. Snapshot photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder Thursday announced the creation of a select committee to review the 2019 death of Ronald Greene during a traffic stop. Multiple videos and body camera footage show that Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died after troopers handcuffed, beat and stun-gunned him during a May 10, 2019, traffic stop near Monroe, La. Advertisement

"I look to the committee to provide answers to questions regarding the incident and its handling that would assist members, the family, and the public in understanding what happened and help the state move forward," Schexnayder said in a statement.

Schexnayder said the committee's investigation reviewing the Greene case "was necessitated based on new revelations in the case from the last week, including the concerning information shared in recent press articles and statements made by the governor in his corresponding press conference."

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he would not impede investigations after reports said he was aware of Greene's violent struggle with police but stayed silent as police pushed an account that Greene died in a crash after a high-speed chase.

"I welcome any and all legislative oversight and hope that this will be a productive, nonpartisan discussion of how to continue the ongoing reforms at Louisiana State Police so that what happened the night of Ronald Greene's death never happens again" Edwards said Thursday in a statement.

Schexnayder is a Republican. Edwards is a Democrat.

"I am certain that any fair and impartial investigation will conclude that I made no attempt to impede or interfere with any investigation into Mr. Greene's death," Edwards said in statement. "Any allegation to the contrary is simply not true."