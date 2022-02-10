Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 3:05 PM

Louisiana House Speaker announces probe of Ronald Greene death

By Doug Cunningham
Louisiana House Speaker announces probe of Ronald Greene death
The Louisiana State Police released nine videos from the fatal traffic stop of Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019. Snapshot photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder Thursday announced the creation of a select committee to review the 2019 death of Ronald Greene during a traffic stop.

Multiple videos and body camera footage show that Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died after troopers handcuffed, beat and stun-gunned him during a May 10, 2019, traffic stop near Monroe, La.

Advertisement

"I look to the committee to provide answers to questions regarding the incident and its handling that would assist members, the family, and the public in understanding what happened and help the state move forward," Schexnayder said in a statement.

Schexnayder said the committee's investigation reviewing the Greene case "was necessitated based on new revelations in the case from the last week, including the concerning information shared in recent press articles and statements made by the governor in his corresponding press conference."

RELATED Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he would not impede investigations after reports said he was aware of Greene's violent struggle with police but stayed silent as police pushed an account that Greene died in a crash after a high-speed chase.

"I welcome any and all legislative oversight and hope that this will be a productive, nonpartisan discussion of how to continue the ongoing reforms at Louisiana State Police so that what happened the night of Ronald Greene's death never happens again" Edwards said Thursday in a statement.

Advertisement

Schexnayder is a Republican. Edwards is a Democrat.

RELATED Jason Van Dyke, Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald, wins early release

"I am certain that any fair and impartial investigation will conclude that I made no attempt to impede or interfere with any investigation into Mr. Greene's death," Edwards said in statement. "Any allegation to the contrary is simply not true."

RELATED George Floyd: Federal judge delays trial of 3 ex-cops after positive COVID-19 test

Latest Headlines

Reports: Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Reports: Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, said there are gaps in the phone logs provided by the White House on the day of the riot, those familiar with the probe said Thursday.
Senate passes bill to end forced arbitration in sex harassment cases
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Senate passes bill to end forced arbitration in sex harassment cases
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to bar forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases.
Biden pushes lower prescription drug prices in Virginia trip
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden pushes lower prescription drug prices in Virginia trip
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said lowering prescription drug prices was key to easing financial burdens on American families.
Treasury report: two brewers dominate U.S. beer, wine and spirits markets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury report: two brewers dominate U.S. beer, wine and spirits markets
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two brewers dominate the U.S. alcohol industry, according to a U.S. Treasury Department report required by an executive order from President Biden.
California sues Tesla over racial taunts, discrimination at SF Bay Area factory
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California sues Tesla over racial taunts, discrimination at SF Bay Area factory
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California authorities have filed a discrimination lawsuit against electric automaker Tesla that accuses the company of de facto racial segregation at a factory in the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will back marijuana legalization bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will back marijuana legalization bill
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he is supporting an effort by Democrats to bring a marijuana initiative to the floor that would legalize it and set banking rules for its sale for the first time.
Inflation in U.S. climbed 7.5% over the past year to highest level in 40 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Inflation in U.S. climbed 7.5% over the past year to highest level in 40 years
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States continued its historic rise in January, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Thursday -- rising by more than 7% from January 2021 to January 2022.
New unemployment filings in U.S. fall for third week in a row
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New unemployment filings in U.S. fall for third week in a row
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- After a surprise surge in mid-January, the number of workers in the United States filing new unemployment claims has declined for the third straight week, the Labor Department said in its weekly jobless snapshot.
South Korean diplomat hurt during unprovoked attack in NYC, police say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
South Korean diplomat hurt during unprovoked attack in NYC, police say
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A 52-year-old South Korean diplomat is recovering on Thursday after authorities in New York City said he was attacked by an assailant in Manhattan late on Wednesday.
Federal gov't unveils plan to greatly expand EV charging stations across U.S.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal gov't unveils plan to greatly expand EV charging stations across U.S.
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The federal government on Thursday gave states the go-ahead to build a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, with $5 billion in federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement