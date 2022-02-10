Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 6:37 AM

Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway

By Allison Finch, Accuweather.com
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
The snowplow is seen propelling a wave of ice, snow and slush into incoming traffic on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County, Ohio, on January 23. Photo courtesy Michael Lemon/ Titanium Transportation Ltd. via ViralHog

Feb. 10 -- An Ohio snowplow driver has been fired for "grossly negligent behavior" after blasting oncoming traffic on the highway with an icy torrent of snow in January, which resulted in a 55-car crash that left 18 people injured.

ABC News 5 Cleveland obtained a letter from Ferzan Ahmed, the executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, which was sent to 54-year-old snowplow driver Timothy Rakay to inform him of his termination, effective immediately.

"Notice is hereby given that the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is terminating your employment effective immediately. Your employment is being terminated for an egregious Chargeable Accident on January 23, while engaging in grossly negligent behavior as to endanger life, property, public safety, or otherwise cause the Commission to be liable for the damage. Further, you failed to responsibly perform duties that are within the proper scope of your position as a Maintenance Worker Class II Roadway employee," the letter read, according to the TV station.

The crashes happened last month as the driver was heading west on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County, just outside of Norwalk, Ohio, about 55 miles west of Cleveland. While the plow was traveling fast enough to keep up with surrounding traffic, a blast of ice, snow and slush went flying over the median onto vehicles traveling in the opposite direction. One truck driver caught part of the dramatic scene on a dashcam.

Cars can be seen swerving off the road after being hit by the blast of snow from the plow, which eventually led to a crash involving 55 cars. At least 18 motorists were injured in the chaos.

According to the Sandusky Register, most of the injuries the motorists involved in the crash suffered were minor, but, police said, among the most serious injuries were a broken nose and other facial wounds.

Immediately following the incident, the driver was placed on administrative leave, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He was notified of his termination on Feb. 8.

Officials from the Ohio Turnpike called this an "isolated incident" involving a single snowplow driver and added that the reckless behavior was not representative of its employees or its operations.

As of Tuesday, 51 vehicle owners had filed property damage claims with the Ohio Turnpike as a result of the incident.

Lindsay Schulman was one of the drivers who got caught in the slush storm. She told ABC News 5 that there is almost $8,000 worth of damage to her vehicle from the torrent of slush.

"He certainly made a very poor decision in how he was driving, and I would hate to see this happening again because it was one of the scariest moments," Schulman said. "I'm not optimistic my car will be back anytime soon."

The Ohio Turnpike and Ohio State Highway Patrol said an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Individuals wishing to file a property damage claim with the Ohio Turnpike are urged to do so on the Ohio Turnpike website.

Scenes from the season's snow and ice

Rainfall and warmer weather brings a low fog to a snowy Central Park near the Bethesda Fountain and Terrace in New York City on February 3, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

