Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 5:48 PM

Federal judge restores protections for U.S. gray wolves

By Simon Druker
Federal judge restores protections for U.S. gray wolves
A federal judge Thursday, restored protections to the American gray wolf population under the Endangered Species Act, meaning they will no longer be hunted. Photo by Rain Carnation/Pixabay

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday moved to once again protect American wolves under the Endangered Species Act, according to court records.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey White of the Northern District of California made the ruling, overturning a 2020 decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Advertisement

In November 2020, the Fish and Wildlife Service removed federal protections for the gray wolf population across most of the continental United States.

That delisting took effect in January 2021, leaving it up to individual states to manage their respective populations.

RELATED Badger rescued from empty water treatment tank at British plant

Some states quickly allowed open season on gray wolves, with Wisconsin culling its Canis lupus population by one-third during the initial hunting season.

A state judge temporarily blocked Wisconsin's plans to open a second hunt this past fall.

The Humane Society of the United States and a coalition of conservation organizations filed a lawsuit in January 2021 to have the animals' protections restored under the Endangered Species Act.

RELATED Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years

In the ruling, White found the government failed to assess threats to wolves across their entire range.

"The Service did not adequately consider threats to wolves outside of these core populations. Instead, the Service avoids analyzing these wolves by concluding, with little explanation or analysis, that wolves outside of the core populations are not necessary to the recovery of the species," reads the judge's ruling.

Advertisement

"The Court concludes the Service failed to adequately consider the threats to wolves outside of the core populations in the Great Lakes and Northern Rocky Mountains in delisting the entire species."

RELATED Octopus makes rare appearance at South Carolina beach

The Northern Rockies population of wolves is the lone unprotected wolf population in the United States.

Regional subspecies of the gray wolf were declared endangered by the federal government between 1966 and 1976.

"Today is a monumental victory for wolves who will now be protected from state-sponsored bloodbaths. After having yet another wolf delisting overturned in federal court, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should finally learn its lesson," Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Human Society of the United States, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Instead of continuing to devise convoluted excuses to strip these beloved animals of legal protections, the agency must develop a plan for meaningful recovery across the species' range and ensure that states will not decimate their wolf populations," Block said.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin again took the witness stand Thursday and called a New York Times opinion piece about her "devastating."
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child pornography charges
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, former star of the reality show Cheer, pleaded guilty Thursday in Chicago to federal child pornography charges.
Dow falls 526 points; amid spike in treasury yields
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Dow falls 526 points; amid spike in treasury yields
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526 points as treasury yields surged following reports of record price increases.
GM cancels shifts at Michigan plant, enlists cargo planes over border protest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM cancels shifts at Michigan plant, enlists cargo planes over border protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday, parts shortages caused by the ongoing protests blocking a U.S.-Canada border crossing are forcing it to cancel two shifts at its production facility in Lansing Delta Township, Mich.
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Laguna Beach, Calif.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Laguna Beach, Calif.
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A wildfire along the coast of Southern California prompted Laguna Beach officials to issue evacuation orders to residents Thursday.
Reports: Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, said there are gaps in the phone logs provided by the White House on the day of the riot, those familiar with the probe said Thursday.
Senate passes bill to end forced arbitration in sex harassment cases
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate passes bill to end forced arbitration in sex harassment cases
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to bar forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases.
Louisiana House Speaker announces probe of Ronald Greene death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Louisiana House Speaker announces probe of Ronald Greene death
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder Thursday announced the creation of a select committee to review the 2019 death of Ronald Greene during a traffic stop.
Biden pushes lower prescription drug prices in Virginia trip
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden pushes lower prescription drug prices in Virginia trip
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said lowering prescription drug prices was key to easing financial burdens on American families.
Treasury report: two brewers dominate U.S. beer, wine and spirits markets
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury report: two brewers dominate U.S. beer, wine and spirits markets
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two brewers dominate the U.S. alcohol industry, according to a U.S. Treasury Department report required by an executive order from President Biden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
California sues Tesla over racial taunts, discrimination at SF Bay Area factory
California sues Tesla over racial taunts, discrimination at SF Bay Area factory
Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will back marijuana legalization bill
Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will back marijuana legalization bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement