Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News host who sued Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016, speaks during a news conference on legislation to empower sexual assault and harassment survivors at the U.S. Capitol on July 14. The Senate passed the bill on Thursday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a bill barring forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases. The measure passed on a bipartisan voice vote. The House had overwhelmingly passed the bill, so it will go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Advertisement

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sponsored the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act.

"I am thrilled to announce that the historic Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act has passed the Senate and is now headed to President Biden's desk," Gillibrand said in a press statement.

She said the bill is "one of the most significant workplace reforms in the last 50 years and is a major step forward toward changing a system that uses secrecy to protect perpetrators and silence survivors."

The legislation would invalidate existing forced arbitration clauses in employment contracts that prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors from seeking justice and public accountability under the laws meant to protect them.

"I'm very pleased the Senate has now joined the House of Representatives in passing this important legislation and sending it to President Biden's desk to sign into law," Graham said in a statement, "The days of sexual harassment and sexual assault cases being buried in unfair arbitration clauses are now over."

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson worked closely with lawmakers on the legislation. She sued 21st Century Fox claiming sexual harassment by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.