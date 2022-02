1/4

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for five days. File Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Capito said she received a positive test, noting that she is "routinely tested" and is not experiencing any symptoms. Advertisement

"I have consulted with the attending physician and plan to follow the CDC's recommendations and quarantine for five days," she added.

Capito shared on Twitter that she had received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December.

"It was quick, painless, and most importantly it was safe. I plan to receive the second dose in 21 days as required," she said at the time.