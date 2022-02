The city of Laguna Beach, Calif., ordered evacuations for communities near the Emerald Fire. Photo courtesy of the Orange County Fire Authority

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A wildfire along the coast of Southern California prompted Laguna Beach officials to issue evacuation orders to residents Thursday. The Emerald Fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday near the Emerald Bay neighborhood of Laguna Beach, The Orange County Register reported. Advertisement

The blaze consumed about 145 acres and was about 5% contained as of midday, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Fire Chief Brian Fennessy told reporters the fire was "not spreading rapidly at this time."

"There are no communities immediately adjacent to where the fire is burning at this time," he added.

The city ordered evacuations for the communities of Irvine Cove and Emerald Cove, and issued an evacuation warning for all of North Laguna. All Laguna Beach School District schools and Anneliese Schools were also closed.