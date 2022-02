General Motors canceled two shifts at one of its plants in Michigan on Thursday because of parts shortages caused by the ongoing COVID-19 protests blocking a key U.S.-Canada border crossing. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday, parts shortages caused by the ongoing protests blocking a U.S.-Canada border crossing are forcing it to cancel two shifts at its production facility in Lansing Delta Township, Mich. The company made the announcement a day after Toyota and Ford made similar decisions. Advertisement

Protesters continue to block traffic at the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Port Huron, Mich. The move has put even more pressure on an already-disrupted supply chain.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest international crossing in North America by volume, and the protests have also caused massive delays at neighboring border crossings like the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge.

GM has resorted to chartering cargo planes to keep its factories running. Two planes will fly parts stuck at Canada's border into the United States in order to keep a truck plant operating.

Factories in Ontario have also had to cancel shifts because of shortages caused by the protesters.

Under normal circumstances, approximately $356 million worth of goods cross the bridge each day, according to Politico.

Protesters are calling for an end to COVID-19 restrictions, after initially organizing to call for an end to vaccination mandates.

