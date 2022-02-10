Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 8:24 PM

Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans in Ukraine to "leave now" citing the threat of a possible Russian invasion. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday warned Americans currently in Ukraine to leave amid ongoing threats of an invasion by Russia.

In an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Biden said "American citizens should leave now" citing uncertainty in the region as Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border it shares with Ukraine.

Advertisement

"It's not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization. We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," he said.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday also issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory to Ukraine citing "increased threats of Russian military action" while urging those in the country currently to depart "via commercial or private means."

RELATED Russia, Belarus begin 10 days of war games amid tensions over Ukraine

"If remaining in Ukraine, exercise increased caution due to crime, civil unrest and potential combat operations should Russia take military action," the State Department said.

Over the weekend, reports stated a U.S. government assessment found that Russia has assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine's border needed to launch a full-scale invasion.

Despite the warning, Biden said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is "foolish enough to go in, he's smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens."

Advertisement
RELATED Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea

The United States has previously warned of dire consequences for Russia if it chooses to invade Ukraine in the form of sanctions and potential loss as a result of conflict.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine, with Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vasily Nebenzya accusing the United States of "provoking" the situation during a United Nations Security Council meeting late last month.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine and other ex-Soviet countries not be granted admission to NATO and calling on the military alliance to reduce deployments in Central and Eastern Europe, alleging NATO expansion poses a threat to Russian security.

RELATED Macron says Putin agreed not to escalate crisis in Ukraine; Russia denies promise

Latest Headlines

Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two Dallas police officers accused of injuring protesters during a 2020 demonstration were charged Thursday with a number of counts, prosecutors announced.
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
AccuWeather forecasters say the chances are increasing that a storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard and deliver some accumulating snow to areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England.
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin again took the witness stand Thursday and called a New York Times opinion piece about her "devastating."
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child pornography charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, former star of the reality show Cheer, pleaded guilty Thursday in Chicago to federal child pornography charges.
Dow falls 526 points; amid spike in treasury yields
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 526 points; amid spike in treasury yields
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526 points as treasury yields surged following reports of record price increases.
GM cancels shifts at Michigan plant, enlists cargo planes over border protest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM cancels shifts at Michigan plant, enlists cargo planes over border protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday, parts shortages caused by the ongoing protests blocking a U.S.-Canada border crossing are forcing it to cancel two shifts at its production facility in Lansing Delta Township, Mich.
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Laguna Beach, Calif.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Laguna Beach, Calif.
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A wildfire along the coast of Southern California prompted Laguna Beach officials to issue evacuation orders to residents Thursday.
Federal judge restores protections for U.S. gray wolves
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge restores protections for U.S. gray wolves
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday moved to once again protect American wolves under the Endangered Species Act, according to court records.
Reports: Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, said there are gaps in the phone logs provided by the White House on the day of the riot, those familiar with the probe said Thursday.
Senate passes bill to end forced arbitration in sex harassment cases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate passes bill to end forced arbitration in sex harassment cases
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to bar forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement