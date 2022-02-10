Watch live: Biden to speak on lowering healthcare costs

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the costs of prescription drugs at the White House on December 6, 2021. Biden to talk about healthcare cost during a speech in Virginia on Thursday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on work his administration is doing to lower healthcare costs, including prescription drugs, in an address at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Va., on Thursday. Biden will be joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra during the remarks. Advertisement

The speech is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., EST.

White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki said Wednesday in the regular news briefing that Biden will likely address Medicare being able to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, something drug lobbyists have fought hard against over the years.

"As you've heard him say many times and I expect you would hear him say tomorrow, insulin, which was invented over 100 years ago, costs roughly $10 to make, but families are sometimes charged over $1,000 for it," Psaki said. "That's unacceptable. It causes untold pain for thousands and thousands of families.

"And Medicare being able to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs, I don't know that it needs to be a new policy. It's a good policy supported by many, many Americans, the vast majority across the country -- Democrats and Republicans, independents. And we obviously want to continue to fight to get it done."

Biden also may address supporting fellow vulnerable Democrats in the House races during his trip. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will be with Biden when the president stops in Richmond.

"The president himself has said that he is eager to go out there and hit the road for Democrats who are fighting for an agenda for the American people," Psaki said. "So when he is out in the Richmond area with Congresswoman Spanberger, this is an opportunity for him to really talk about his view that the fact that Americans are forced to pay two to three times more for drugs than citizens in other advanced economies is unacceptable."

