Washington cornerback Deshazor Everett (22) is seen during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on August 29, 2015. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett has been criminally charged relating to a December auto accident that killed his girlfriend. Everett, 29, was driving with Olivia Peters in Chantilly, Va., on Dec. 23 when authorities say his vehicle ran into some trees and flipped over. Peters died and Everett received serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Advertisement

The Loudon County Virginia Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that an investigation determined that Everett was speeding at more than twice the speed limit when his sports car left the roadway.

Everett later turned himself in to authorities in Virginia and appeared in court to hear a charge of involuntary manslaughter for Peters' death.

"Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend to vigorously defend Mr. Everett against these allegations," his attorney Kaveh Noorishad said, according to NBC Sports. "We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum."

Everett was placed on injured reserve after the crash and didn't play again in the 2021-22 season. Before joining the Washington Commanders, he played at Texas A&M University and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

In photos: 2022 Super Bowl Experience

Visitors immerse themselves in the history of the NFL at an interactive exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo