Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 7:50 PM

North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years

By Simon Druker
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
Billy Wayne Davis, 81, is the only surviving member among four men now implicated in a 50-year-old North Carolina cold case triple murder, the Watauga County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday. Photo Courtesy Georgia Department of Corrections.

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A triple-murder in North Carolina 50 years ago, has finally been solved, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The bodies of Bryce Durham, 51, his wife Virginia, 44, and son Bobby, 18, were found dead in their home during a snowstorm in February 1972.

Advertisement

The murders were never solved and the case became known as the "Durham case."

A tip first came into the sheriff's department two years ago.

RELATED 'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder

"In May 2019, we received a phone call from the White County Sheriff's Office in Georgia about information that we recognized could be very important to the Durham case," said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.

"We immediately began to investigate the new leads and conducted in-person interviews with Billy Wayne Davis in September 2019, October 2020, and August 2021. It was these interviews that ultimately helped us determine who was responsible through the corroboration of evidence. We are confident that we now know who committed these crimes."

Davis, 81, is in custody in a Georgia prison and the only survivor among four men believed to be responsible. Also implicated were Billy Sunday Birt, Bobby Gene Gaddis and Charles David Reed who are all deceased.

Advertisement
RELATED 17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke

The four men are believed to have committed dozens of crimes in the southeastern United States in the 1960s and 1970s.

The 2019 tip came from Birt's son, Shane, who was interviewed for a book. He recalled his father telling him a story about a North Carolina murder in a snowstorm almost 50 years before.

Sheriff's department investigators interviewed Davis. He implicated Birt, Gaddis and Reed, saying he only acted as the trio's getaway driver for what he described as a hired hit.

RELATED Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting

RELATED Man accused of setting hospital employee on fire found dead

Latest Headlines

Man sentenced to one year in federal prison over college admission scam
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Man sentenced to one year in federal prison over college admission scam
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Nevada man was handed a one-year federal prison sentence Wednesday, for conspiring to get his daughter admitted to the University of Southern Carolina, court documents show.
ID.me to end facial recognition requirement for government agencies
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
ID.me to end facial recognition requirement for government agencies
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- ID.me announced that it will no longer require facial recognition for federal agencies that use its identity verification services.
S.F. Bay Area counties follow state move, will drop indoor mask rules
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
S.F. Bay Area counties follow state move, will drop indoor mask rules
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Eight of the San Francisco Bay Area's nine counties announced Wednesday they will follow a California state government decision dropping universal indoor mask mandates beginning next week.
Senators weigh risks of addressing Afghan humanitarian crisis
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Senators weigh risks of addressing Afghan humanitarian crisis
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Giving financial aid to stem the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan risks the "moral hazard" of the money helping the Taliban, the chairman of a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee said Wednesday.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Jan.6 committee investigating the Jan.6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena seeking documents and testimony from Peter Navarro, a top aide to former President Donald Trump.
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Softening her previous opposition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday Democrats are now working on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Bank of Canada said Wednesday, protesters continuing to block a U.S.-Canada border crossing will only add to existing supply chain woes.
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Shares of Disney surged in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company beat analysts' expectations for revenue and subscribers to its Dinsey+ streaming service in its fiscal first quarter.
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Congressional negotiators announced Wednesday they have reached agreement on the framework for a massive government spending package, one day after the House passed a stopgap funding bill.
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- In her second appearance before the Senate Commerce Committee, Gigi Sohn, nominated to be a Federal Communications Commission commissioner, faced repeated Republican questioning Wednesday whether she could be impartial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea
Six Russian amphibious landing ships headed for Black Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement